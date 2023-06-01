BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

June 1, 2023

Turning forgotten apple trees into cider

When celiac disease put beer off-limits for Katie Campos, she turned to cider as her beverage of choice.

Amid the early blossoming of Buffalo’s craft beer choices, the sort of dry long-fermented ciders Campos preferred weren’t plentiful, so she started making her own.

Her latest accomplishment is Wild Apple, crafted from the forgotten apple trees of Buffalo and the Southern Tier, made with Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster. In Wild Apple, Campos has brewed a uniquely Buffalo cider.

Fermented “low and slow” for two years in former wine and whisky barrels, earlier this month Wild Apple was awarded a silver medal for dry heritage cider at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Michigan.

Campos, executive director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, is also a certified pommelier, that is, a cider sommelier.

"The more I learned about this really cool community of cidermakers, who all had cool life experiences and stories, and got into cidermaking for one reason or another, because they grew up on a farm, wanted to return to a farm, or just got really into it, fell in love with it, and built a cidery around it."

Campos dabbled in cidermaking. Then she learned Rachel Fitz, a college friend from Washington University in St. Louis, had co-launched a cidery, ANXO, in the District of Columbia. During her pandemic hiatus, Campos apprenticed with Fitz, learning how to make long-fermented dry cider. Campos eventually earned certification as a pommelier.

When she started looking at the world with cidermaker eyes, she saw forgotten apple trees, forgotten or abandoned, but still bearing fruit. She started logging them, including trees with crab-apple-sized fruit, their puckery tannins right for the sort of cider she had in mind. Over two falls, she and a crew of dedicated volunteers visited trees they’d mapped to harvest forgotten fruit.

First, one harvest of juice, then another, went into barrels at Groundwork Market Garden, the 8-year-old East Side urban farm at Genesee and Leslie. After the Clarksburg Cider partnership and its canning work, the dry 8.2% alcohol cider was released to the public.

Its funky, dry character is available by the can at Clarksburg Cider, 4493 Walden Ave., Lancaster, and retail outlets including Fattey Beer locations, Premier Gourmet, Aurora Brew Works, Colter Bay, and more.

Wild Apple may be just the beginning. Campos is developing a cidery with Groundwork Market Garden, 52 Leslie St., with retail plans in the works.

REVIEWS

Alibaba Kebab Kenmore: When Anand Kattu opened Alibaba Kebab on William Street, it didn't take long for the tiny parking lot to fill with customers. Seeking to grow into the Northtowns, Kattu took over the former Kenmore Village Restaurant at 827 Military Road. Now the far-flung crew of Alibaba fanciers don't have to drive as far to find their chicken rice boxes, tandoori wings, and sandwiches of grilled kebabs and falafel swaddled in freshly baked naan. Read more

Next, Louisiana Cookery: If you're one of the gumbo lovers who's been adrift since the late lamented Kentucky Greg's closed, set your sights on Cheektowaga. In their little takeout place, Amy and Mark Powlenko offer gumbo, crawfish etoufee, and jambalaya that remains true to their New Orleans roots. They're only open four days a week, so you'll have to get your red beans and rice on another day, not the traditional Monday. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Acropolis OPA: Paul Tsouflidis is back in the Greek diner game at 5249 Main St. in Williamsville.

Tsouflidis has turned the former Newbury Salads into a short-order doppelganger of the Greek-American restaurant he and his parents operated for decades on Elmwood Avenue.

"If you told me two years ago I would be opening back up Acropolis OPA in the Village of Williamsville, I wouldn’t have believed you," Tsouflidis wrote on Facebook.

"Flipping eggs and making souvlaki is like riding a bike."

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday. Phone: 716-276-3074.

More spots brewing: The list of new Western New York alcohol makers opening retail outlets swings Southtowns.

In Colden, the Foxhole Farm Winery, 8325 Cole St., started selling its sweetened and flavored wines earlier this month.

In South Wales, NateMeg Farm, 6846 Olean Road, is a small-scale operation serving beer and wine made from their own grapes and hops.

Still on the Hill, 10219 Trevett Road, Springville, plans to open in October. The farm winery will offer New York State wines, local craft beers and spirits, and eventually rhubarb and dandelion wines, including one from a family recipe.

This summer, Illumination Meadery will join Mortalis Brewing Co. at 1250 Niagara St. Its mead will be on tap and for sale in bottles in the taproom.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I would love a roundup of food (not alcohol) flights. Lake Effect has ice cream flights. But I love a sampler of anything -- you get to taste so many more things.

- Brette, via email

A: Who doesn't love a sampler at a place with too many fetching choices? Please alert me to your favorite plate of assorted delights, whether sweet or savory, at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.