Look Inside Al Qimma

With the support of their families, Hussein Alsaudi and Nasser Darwish have brought their halal butchery and grill skills to Cheektowaga in a former Subway space in the Airport Plaza. With whole animals hanging in the window, Al Qimma (“the peak”) makes its butcher shop foundations clear, even though it does a brisk business in falafel, hummus, babaganoush, and other vegan delights. Recommended: lamb shawarma shaved from the spit, baklava-and-cheese pastry.