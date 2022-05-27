 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Inside Al Qimma

  • Updated
  • 0
FEATURES Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery CANTILLON

Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery just opened at 4236 Union Road in the Airport Plaza in Cheektowaga. Co-owner Nasser Darwish slices the beef and lamb shawarma, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 Sharon Cantillon
Support this work for $1 a month
Al Qimma joins Cheektowaga menu choices

Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery just opened at 4236 Union Road in the Airport Plaza in Cheektowaga. 

Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery

4236 Union Road, Cheektowaga

With the support of their families, Hussein Alsaudi and Nasser Darwish have brought their halal butchery and grill skills to Cheektowaga in a former Subway space in the Airport Plaza. With whole animals hanging in the window, Al Qimma (“the peak”) makes its butcher shop foundations clear, even though it does a brisk business in falafel, hummus, babaganoush, and other vegan delights. Recommended: lamb shawarma shaved from the spit, baklava-and-cheese pastry.

Meet the owners of Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery

Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery owners, from left, Hussein Alsaudi and Nasser Darwish stand next to the beef and lamb and chicken shawarma.
Chicken shawarma at Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery

Chicken shawarma being shaved from the spit at Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery just opened at 4236 Union Road in the Airport Plaza in Cheektowaga. Chef Jamar Jadallah slices the chicken shawarma.
FEATURES Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery CANTILLON

At Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery, 4236 Union Road in the Airport Plaza in Cheektowaga, co-owner Nasser Darwish is in the cooler with halal lambs. Their butchery sells halal lamb, goat, and beef. 

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 Comments

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Chez Ami, dinner worthy of the show

At Chez Ami, dinner worthy of the show

Bruce Wieszala, a chef whose craft with cured meat and pastas have earned him his own following, has taken over the Chez Ami kitchen. The result is that one of Buffalo’s premier "swanky boutique” hotels, as the Google map describes it, finally offers dining fine enough to go with its headliner profile.

Gusto guide: Buffalo's bodacious brunches

Gusto guide: Buffalo's bodacious brunches

From News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau: Here’s where I’d seek some of the most bodacious brunch dishes Western New York has to offer. (Brewery brunch, a whole thing by itself, is a guide for another week.)

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner pay tribute to Ray Liotta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News