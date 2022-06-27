 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local bubble tea shops burst with unique flavors

Pulp 716 Bubble Tea

Options at Pulp 716 include bubble tea with blueberry boba and the Maine blueberry bubble tea with peach.

Originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea (or boba) shops have been popping up across the U.S., most recently in the last decade.

Bubble tea is most commonly made with black tea and milk or fruit juice, topped with popping tapioca pearls or sweet jellies. After trying one, you may question why every drink doesn’t have a chewy surprise inside.

Here are some local spots that offer classic milk and fruit flavors, along with a few twists that make them unique.

Cow Bubble Tea, 3500 Main St. (University Plaza).

Located in the heart of North Buffalo’s bustling University Heights, Cow Bubble Tea uses all-natural ingredients in its drinks, made with real tea and cream. Owner David Vu crafts the store’s recipes. The most popular teas are reminiscent of classic cocktails with flavors including piña colada and mojito tea-adjacents, plus other refreshing juices like passionfruit and guava. The shop has a reusable cup program, which offers a 50-cent discount to customers who purchase the cups to use or bring their own. For food, there are several fried dumpling options. Plans are to serve the popular Korean shaved ice, bingsu, this summer.

Boba Stop, Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga.

This convenient mall stall is a one-stop shop for lunch and tasty drinks. Its signature drink, the Dirty Milk Tea, incorporates brown sugar syrup for a sweeter and richer flavor. In addition to classic milk and fruit teas like oolong and lychee, it also offers Vietnamese iced coffee, which it drips daily along with freshly pressed sugar cane juice. The broad lunch selection for the shopper on the go includes housemade egg rolls, summer rolls and dumplings. The traditional Vietnamese sandwich, banh mi, is made with in-house baked baguettes stuffed with mayo, pickled carrots, cucumber, jalapeño and choice of meat or tofu.

Mango Mango Dessert, 2055 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

The expansive Asia Food Market is not only home to expansive epicurean Eastern eats, but also this boba shop specializing in Hong Kong-style drinks and desserts. Popular drink combinations include the Cheese Foam Pineapple Tea, a fruity mix topped with whipped cream cheese, and mango green tea with lychee bits. Trendy crêpe cakes, notable for the numerous thin layers forming each slice, stand out on the dessert menu with sweet and savory flavors like Oreo and ube, respectively. A uniquely Hong Kong dessert feature is the Special Mango Juice Sago and Pomelo, a coconut and evaporated milk pudding topped with ice cream and fresh fruits.

Milk and Tea, 2312 Delaware Ave.

Nestled at the intersection of Delaware and Hertel avenues, this spot serves as a crossroad for all things boba. Beginners will enjoy its classic tea lineup, while the more adventurous can try flavors like lavender or crème brûlée matcha. Fruit flavors include fusions like the mangonada or refreshing grape green tea, some of which are also available as slushies or fruit parfaits. Smoothies complete the drink menu, helping patrons beat the heat with flavors like pineapple, lychee and watermelon. A few food items round out the menu with favorite finger foods such as egg rolls, wonton bites and chicken wings, plus full dishes like pho and grilled pork.

Pulp 716: Comics and Coffee, 31 Webster St., North Tonawanda, and 45 East Ave., Lockport.

With new weekly comic releases and shelves of classics, you can grab a drink and spend hours at this cafe. Pulp 716 has more than 80 flavor combinations and encourages customers to mix and match. The owners grow the fruits used in their drinks on their farm, so the menu changes seasonally. Recurring favorite flavors include a play on Buffalo classics like orange chocolate and apple cider, each topped with bursting bubbles. Some coffee menu highlights are the Raspberry Truffle hot chocolate made to order with melted chocolate and fresh raspberry puree, or French toast and creamsicle-inspired lattes.

Also: Look for the reopening of Lucky Koi Bubble Tea in a new location in August. Updates can be found on its website or Instagram.

