La Via Italia carries on frozen pizza tradition

Delivery has been difficult to organize, so most customers are picking up their packages. People are driving down from Lewiston, to buy La Via Italia pies, so they must be making someone happy.

“Our home deliveries are not huge, but that's OK, because we have a lot of people come in our storefront, and we’re doing a lot of fundraisers,” Logan said.

Like her father’s company, La Via Italia sets up deals with sports team booster clubs and the like. Sell frozen pizzas, keep some of the money. Profit for the group is about $6 per two-pack of pepperoni, roughly speaking, and higher for bigger packages.

Is it catching on? “We've reached the point that it appears I may be taking on the other half of our buildings and expanding,” Logan said.

“A few people have said to me, ‘One of the best things about your pizza is that I think it tastes better when you reheat it the next day.’ My dad just really had a knack to get this perfected.”

Her dad’s recipe never got the credit it deserved, but at least people can enjoy it once again, Logan said.

“This is what I hear all the time,” she said. “It's the coolest. I get so filled with emotion and, just, happiness because people are so excited that we're back.”

