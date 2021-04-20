Kenmore East grad proves chef career success on 'Chopped'

“I’m a bit of a ham. I always have been. My personality is just like my father’s,” she said of Daniel Harlach. “Walk into a room and light it up. I was like, ‘I can do this.’ I can make friends with toilet paper.”

Especially after years of working in an open kitchen, always being watched by paying customers, “it’s not hard for me to talk to people,” Harlach said. “You just have to pretend that there's not 40 cameras and 25 people standing in front of you.”

When she channeled her line-cooking focus, she battled through the awkwardness.

“Halfway through I was like, ‘I can do this.’ If I had to compete again, I would kill it. The fear takes over, but as long as you can channel it and hone it, it helps to have been in some very busy and crazy and stressful restaurant environments, because you know, working under pressure. I think it shaped my ability to kind of lock it in.”

If she got to compete again, she wouldn’t play safe and hold back, she said.

“One of the judges both times actively knew that I had something in me that was destined for greatness, and he kept trying to push me. He goes, ‘Do you want to win?’ I was like, oh, my God, that's painful, I want to start crying. ‘I don't think you want to win.’