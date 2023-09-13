BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 13, 2023

More space, more music as Jack Rabbit takes over Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street

The crew that runs Jack Rabbit plans to turn the Chandler Street building that held Tappo Pizza into a music-centered venue with room for about 250 people to enjoy a band.

Jack Rabbit, which opened in 2021 at 1010 Elmwood Ave., turned the former J.P. Bullfeathers space into a room-by-room scene, with a full bar and food menu.

Now Jack Rabbit partners Josh Mullin, Jake Monti, Kevin Sampson and Simon Wilson are taking over the space at 166 Chandler St., in Black Rock.

“It's not going to be a straight music venue where it's only ticketed shows,” said Mullin. “Like Jack Rabbit, you’ll walk in and there’ll be a cool band playing.”

The former industrial space will fit about 600 people, Mullin said, roughly twice the size of Jack Rabbit. One of the improvements to be made before it opens under Jack Rabbit is building a stage for the bands. That extra acreage will allow more customers to see the band, unlike the layout at Jack Rabbit where the majority of dining tables are not in the same room as the stage.

“When we do live music brunches [at Jack Rabbit], we only have six tables in the room that has the stage in it right now,” said Mullin.

Plans for the as-yet-unnamed second location is for it to be open Thursday through Sunday. The second floor of the Chandler space will be available for weddings, parties and other events, said Mullin, with booking starting immediately. There’s also a patio that could fit 150 in clement weather.

Food plans are not settled but will include wood-fired pizza from two ovens installed in the space, creative appetizers and hand-held options, Mullin said.

REVIEW

The Little Club: At 28, Michael "Gus" Giambra is a genuine wunderkind, helping make The Little Club my favorite fine-dining restaurant on Hertel Avenue, with all due respect to the operation across the street. But without all the cards that fell right, from support from owners Mary and Tommy Lombardo to prime real estate availability to relationships with farmers built by predecessors, Giambra would be useless as a fighter pilot without a jet plane. Read review

Food plans are not settled but will include wood-fired pizza from two ovens installed in the space, creative appetizers and hand-held options, Mullin said.

OPENINGS

La Verdad returns: Barbecue specialist Vivian Robinson has reopened La Verdad Café at 116 Davey St. in Lovejoy.

The restaurant that made “let’s get swole” its motto, offers barbecue straight up, as overstuffed “stretch mark” sandwiches and rice bowls. There’s also salads and smoothies. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Robinson’s catering and food truck obligations have her elsewhere other days. Check out the menu at laverdadcafe.com.

Statler Room reopens: Buffalo’s best deal on sit-down midweek lunch is back, as the Erie Community College’s culinary classroom, the Statler Room, is open for lunch at 121 Ellicott St., second floor.

To give you a sense of the savings: braised beef short rib, cherry tomato and herb compote, gorgonzola mashed potatoes, mushroom demiglace: $10.25. That’s 50% what you would pay most anywhere else.

The menu changes every week. Through Sept. 14, it’s local food week, featuring ingredients from ECC’s Canalside Learning Garden, the work of Groundwork Market Garden owner Mayda Pozantides and Missy Singer of Crown Hill Farm.

Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary. Call 716-851-1092. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Meatball Street Brawl: Buffalo's annual meat sphere extravaganza, pitting top professional meatball purveyors in an all-you-can-eat pursuit of the Meatball Championship Belt, is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in and around 166 Franklin St.

Meatball Street Brawl VII expects 15 contenders, including heavyweights and past title holders like Osteria 166, Frankie Primos +39, This Little Pig, Ilio DiPaolo's and Marco's. Folks will hammer all the meatballs they can handle, and hopefully the Bills game on the big screen doesn't upset their digestion. The champion is selected by popular vote.

Get tickets ($25 presale, $30 door) at meatballstreetbrawl.com.

Bazaar it up: Downtown Bazaar’s Curtain Up! night presents an excellent opportunity to explore the diverse food the 617 Main St. weekday food hall has to offer.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22, your $40 ticket nets: Chicken taco, Oralia Mexican; papaya salad, Pattaya Street Food; a beef or veggie sambusa, Nile River Restaurant; chicken gufuma, Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine; Spam fried rice, Pinoy Boi; and a glass of draft beer or house wine from Lulu's Pub.

Get tickets at wedibuffalo.org.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: What local restaurants have trustworthy, local, non-abused meats? I’m going to eat less meat, so it has to be good. What farms and butchers would you recommend?

– Brad, Amherst

A: If you're looking for retail cuts of locally raised animals, three excellent choices are Moriarty Meats, next door to its Cafe Bar Moriarty, 1650 Elmwood Ave.; Rise'N'Swine Farm Farmshop & Butchery, 9806 Wagner Road, Holland (risenswinefarm.com); and Butter Meat Co., 1 N. Main St., Perry (buttermeatco.com).

If there are other butcher shops that only cut local animals and sell retail cuts, I’d like to hear about it.

Craving, 1472 Hertel Ave., gets my recommendation for restaurant, since its chefs spend extra time to use every part of every animal they can in menu items.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.