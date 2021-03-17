International offerings broaden mealtime appeal of Broadway Market

The Broadway Market began as a place for the largely immigrant populations of Buffalo’s surrounding neighborhoods to buy their daily bread.

The market’s food offerings still reflect its Polish roots, at Pott’s Deli, where pierogi and kielbasa can be enjoyed in their natural setting: a luncheonette counter. Margie’s Soul Food presents an extensive menu drawn from Black cultural traditions, from yams and fried chicken, to chitterlings and pig’s feet.

East-West Café does American fare, you might say, including French toast, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers and a fish fry.

Lately, some 133 years later, the newest wave of immigrants to set up homes on the East Side has started adding dishes to Broadway Market mealtime menus.

Apa’s Kitchen is a full Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant that recently opened there. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Its menu is displayed on sides of its square kiosk in the floor’s center, next to the invigorating aroma of Famous Horseradish.

Running it are Sayeda Moin and Luthfun Hassan, two women from Bangladesh. Before coming to Buffalo, Moin ran a restaurant in New York City for 30 years.

The counter setup belies the depth of the menu.