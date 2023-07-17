Many modern menus read like a game of gastronomic Battleship, with the chef on one side of the board, guessing where customers’ hungers lie. Let’s see, how about tacos, pizza, teriyaki wings and outlandish knife-and fork-burgers?

Not at Inizio, a restaurant dedicated to doing one thing best: pasta.

At his Elmwood Village restaurant, chef-owner Michael Gibney and his team offer small plates that are reason enough to make reservations. Its wheelhouse is fresh noodles.

Gibney, a 2001 St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute grad and Random House author, opened Inizio, his first restaurant, in 2019. It was closed by a fire in 2021 and, after losing four months, began serving customers again in January 2022.

In keeping with Inizio’s motto “tutto fatto a mano” – everything by hand – freshness is a matter of course.

Housemade country pan bread and butter ($8) is there if you really need more carbs. Housemade farmer style cheese ($9) with toast is lush simplicity, dressed with olive oil and saba, the fruity Italian condiment made from reduced grape must.

The bruschetta ($15) of the moment is toasted sourdough with stewed peaches, prosciutto and stracciatella cheese, fresh mozzarella strands in cream. Beef carpaccio ($17) is raw, paper-thin and dry-aged ribeye with honey mustard, arugula and Parmigiano-Reggiano, with snappy bread crisps.

Cucumber salad ($14) presents crunchy Persian cucumbers in buttermilk dressing, with mint, red onion, sunflower seeds, grapes and feta. Romaine salad ($15) arrives as whole romaine leaves glossed with roasted garlic dressing, "Caesar" bread crumbs and pecorino toscano.

Fungi fanciers should take a close look at the maitake small plate ($18), wherein a whole roasted cluster of hen-of-the-wood mushrooms is posited on a juicy hash of habichuela beans, potatoes and onions. Honoring the mushroom’s natural form hints at Gibney’s knack for fresh approaches to familiar ingredients.

Zucchini ($16), consistently abused on local menus, is typically wilted in a sauté pan to pudding consistency. At Inizio, the common cucurbita is raised up as flash-sautéed green squash with oyster mushrooms, charred eggplant purée, fresh basil and colatura, the Italian version of fish sauce.

Squash treated this carefully is almost crisp. Zucchini is meek by itself, but the side players here make the ensemble rock.

Hanger steak ($18) presents as espresso-marinated beef bites with smoked potatoes and saffron aioli. These rosy-centered slices can silence the carnivore cravings of a foursome, reserving crucial stomach space for pasta.

The chance to choose my macaroni brings a childlike sense of adventure. It doesn’t have to be dinosaur-shaped to thrill.

Cacio e pepe ($23) posits the minimalist sauce of black pepper, cheese and pasta water as a clingy gloss on ruffled ribbons of mafalde pasta. Inizio’s restraint in saucing serves its message: pasta is the star, sauce is the outfit chosen for the season. In more concrete terms, that means once the pasta is gone, only traces of sauce remain in the bowl.

Creste di gallo ($23), named after a rooster's crest, is ridged half-ring pasta with a ruffled edge. They hold smooth applications such as creamy tomato vodka sauce, scented with fresh basil leaves.

Tagliatelle, small ribbons ($30), carry classic Bolognese meat sauce from Emilia Romagna, more milky than tomato, whose tender meat crumbs ennoble every forkful. Linguine ($29) with pulled chicken leg and zucchini in lemon-caper sauce deploys my favorite part of chicken piccata in a pasta context.

Casarecce ($25), twisted slips of pasta, are enriched with gorgonzola cream, mushrooms, spinach and walnuts. Eggplant pasta ($25) brings the ridged tubes called rigatoni in a silky sauce of eggplant and tomato with smoked mozzarella and toasted hazelnuts for crunch.

Shrimp pesto ($38) is the most expensive dish on the menu, but worth the dough. A brilliant green sauce of basil and pine nuts shouts summer, anointing spaghetti tossed with sweet rock shrimp and peas. The dish arrives under a canopy of aromatic fresh basil, and leaves a powerfully verdant impression.

For vegetable risotto ($26), Gibney uses acquerello rice, carnaroli that’s aged at least a year, for a deeper flavor. Spring legumes, mushrooms and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese complete the picture.

Desserts worth consideration include fresh-baked cookies ($8) in peanut butter, chocolate chip or rainbow sprinkle, arriving warm. Mascarpone pound cake with sweet herb ice cream and blueberry compote ($11) and Nutella bread pudding with caramel vanilla ice cream ($11) offer tidy codas to your meal. Or my favorite, strawberry pudding ($12) with ladyfingers, shortbread and whipped sour cream.

A culinary general practitioner may relieve your pasta craving. If you’ve got it bad, though, a specialist such as Inizio may be required. Now that’s using your noodle.

Inizio

534 Elmwood Ave. (inizio716.com, 716-424-1008)

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Prices: small plates, $4-$18; pastas and risotto, $23-$38

Atmosphere: low-key appreciation

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: risotto, most small plates, not pasta

Outside dining: no