In Elma, Japanese-American bean sprout business rooted in history ends

John Tsujimoto turned 70 in October, encouraged into retirement by his Social Security calculations, and the profound relief of not having to steer a bean-sprout-loaded Ram minivan through 20-stop runs in lake-effect snowstorms.

“You know, the old Marv Levy saying, ‘If you're thinking about retiring, you're retired?’ ” He took a look at his Social Security calculations and “decided I was done.”

The fact Western New York had a Bean Sprout Guy is a direct result of Japanese-American families being forced out of their communities and into camps during World War II.

“My grandfather was farming in the Imperial Valley, in California, real close to the Mexican border,” Tsujimoto said. “That's where my dad was born. My grandfather couldn't own any land until my dad was born, and he was automatically an American citizen, so they got to buy a farm.”

After Pearl Harbor, the family was interned in Poston, Ariz. “But if you could find a sponsor in the East you could you could move out of the camps,” Tsujimoto said. “So somehow my dad found a sponsor in Marilla.”