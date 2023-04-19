BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

April 19, 2023

Margin on beer vs. lentils keeps Amy's afloat

Almost 30 years ago, Greg Kempf took over Amy’s Place, the University Heights café beloved by generations of University at Buffalo students.

In 2020, during the pandemic slowdown, as minimum wage rose, and costs of broccoli, lentils, and everything else on the vegetarian menu soared, Kempf wondered if he’d soon fry his last falafel.

Then rock ’n’ roll saved Amy’s Place.

During the shutdown, Kempf cleaned out and fixed up the space next door. He started staging music nights there in August 2020, dubbing it Area 54. Four or five bands play sets as about 50 fans crowd into the performance space, ordering canned beer and food from Amy’s late-night menu.

On the seitan wings, Kempf’s fortunate to make 7% or 8% profit. But the 300% profit on $4 Genny Cream Ales and Pabst Blue Ribbons is keeping Amy’s Place in the black. “The night events are totally helping the restaurant,” he said. “It’s making a big difference.”

At first, it was once or twice a month. Now Area 54 is booked most weekends, and Buffalo Improv House does live comedy there Thursday nights.

Fans arrive before showtime to dig into favorites on the vegetarian menu, and have a few drinks. Between sets, they stream back into the restaurant to chat, browse the merch tables and have another drink. Kempf, who manages the place with his daughter Nora, makes sure everyone has what they need.

Hardcore, punk, grunge – Kempf likes it all, from his spot on the restaurant side of the pass-through window.

“At the end of the night,” he said, “everybody’s happy.”

See the menu and band schedule at amysplacebuffalo.com. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to close Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday, Wednesday.

REVIEWS

Thai House: The Burmese-Thai restaurant across Transit Road from Depew High School was destroyed by fire in 2019. The building’s owner decided to rebuild, not sell, allowing Kyaw Soe Kyaw and his family to keep their restaurant dream alive. Now the town can enjoy the benefits of his skills, like nasi ayam, Malaysian-style roast chicken, pickled mustard greens and pork soup, and a solid lineup of Burmese and Thai classics. Read more

Next, Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant: Wrestling, the sport the founder of this Italian-American restaurant excelled at, is a solo sport. Restaurants, however, are a team game. When our party changed sizes, tables, and reservations, the Ilio’s team handled it with cheery aplomb. Then delivered an abbondanza of stuffed peppers Colleen’s style, tripe, seafood, and pastas that left us stuffed – and glad that son Dennis DiPaolo had such players on deck. Read 2017 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

A&W in Niagara Falls: By June, Muhammad Shoaib and his wife, Hina Qureshi, expect to open an A&W Restaurant at 303 Rainbow Blvd.

Shoaib – who operates 12 Papa John's pizza and Church's Texas Chicken franchises – is also planning to open a Moe's Southwest Grill a block away at the four-story Wingate by Wyndham Hotel, at 333 Rainbow.

The A&W, a national chain known for hamburgers and frosty mugs of root beer, will be at the corner of Third Street, in a former souvenir shop that once housed the Daredevil Museum. The 45-seat A&W would be located next to the Cambria Hotel, across from the Jefferson Apartments.

Shoaib sought sales tax relief and a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property, with the developer and NCIDA officials citing its proposed location in a distressed area and as a tourism destination to justify the assistance for the $1.235 million project. Shoaib noted a lack of available and affordable options for dining for tourists in downtown Niagara Falls, particularly for families, and said he wanted to fill that gap with recognizable brands. Read more

- Jonathan Epstein

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Ghana fundraiser: On April 26, the dance, music, and food of Ghana will be the star attractions at the Taste of Ghana fundraiser held at Congregation Shir Shalom in Amherst.

The event benefits HOSIKIDS, a nonprofit supporting Bawaleshie Elementary and Middle School in Accra, Ghana.

Ghananian drumming and dancing and a fashion show will feed ears and eyes. Jollof rice, beans and plantains, chicken, fish, peanut soup, fried yams, and more will fill stomachs.

It’s set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

Buy tickets, $64, here or through hosikids.org/tasteofghana.

Books & bites: Read It and Eat, a celebration of independent bookstores and food, has been set for April 29 at Seneca One.

At the 1 Seneca St. tower, folks can browse more than 30 local book vendors and food producers, including Buzzin' Books, Em and Em Books, Second Chapter Bookstore, Turn the Page Used Bookstore, Buffalo Coffee Cart, Little Chickpea Gifts, Avenue 29 Foods, Blue Eyed Baker, and Pattaya Street Food.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission $5 at door, or buy tickets through booksnbread.com/book-fair.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Your Lucky Day Whiskey Bar review said they serve coulotte steak? Never heard of it. Where can you get it?

-Phil, via email

A: At Moriarty Meats, 1650 Elmwood Ave., where butchers take cows apart French style, muscle by muscle, resulting in a meat case with a dozen cuts of beef available nowhere else in Buffalo. I just sent another reader there last month for Moriarty's house-cured guanciale. I commend it to your attention.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.