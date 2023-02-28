Every day, Buffalo restaurants and other food service businesses throw away thousands of pounds of food.

It wasn’t sold in time, or was prepared for an event that drew a sparse crowd. So trays of perfectly sound comestibles go from cooler to dumpster. It pains operators, but they see no other choice.

Except for those who connect with Buffalo Resilience.

Born from a pandemic-era mask-making and distribution effort, Buffalo Resilience helps restaurants turn their castoffs into life-sustaining meals. So far, the grassroots group has helped restaurants distribute 14,000 meals to hungry Buffalonians, by connecting them with the people who have already been feeding the needy.

On Feb. 15, Regina Weise’s group Friends Feeding Friends handed out meals provided by Fat Bob’s Smokehouse to people in Fireman’s Park. Weise’s group has been feeding people there, three days most weeks, since 2014. Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night keeps them away from their mission of kindness.

Watching from the sidelines was Phil McNamara. He didn’t cook the food, or know how to meet needs of the unhoused. But McNamara, Buffalo Resilience’s organizer, helped make it happen.

Born in Dublin, McNamara came to America in 2009 and got into the bar trade. He worked in New York City before moving to Buffalo in 2016.

After stints at Resurgence Brewing and Lucky Day, he’d switched to pursuing becoming an addiction counselor, and was in an Erie County Medical Center training program internship with Dr. Anthony Martinez when the pandemic hit.

“Dr. Martinez asked me to use my bar contacts and my network, to try and source PPE,” McNamara said. “When we put out a call for that, it organically turned into my network of mask-making. Volunteers wanted to help, but didn't have materials.”

McNamara’s people found some proper cloth. Then they got help from Bryce and Eric Winstanley of Custom Covers & Canvas, who cut the material to fill assembly kits. More volunteers ferried the kits to more than 400 sewers, and brought finished masks to community organizations that made requests through the group’s website.

Their combined efforts got more than 15,000 masks to Buffalonians while they were not available in stores. It also gave people who just wanted to help a way to harness their energies.

During the mask drive, McNamara learned of another vital need. The community organizations on the ground were offering food services to people, food pantries and soup kitchens. "The realization hit that it was not just Covid," he said. "The economic contraction over the last number of years really made it difficult for people."

There were a lot more hungry people, but dwindling support had left those dedicated to feeding them with empty pantries.

"So here we were, with this this network of community connections," McNamara said. "I was uniquely placed since I also had a connection to the service industry. That's when the idea of Buffalo Resilience Family Meal was born. To use the resources of the restaurant industry, the skills, the connections, the networking of chefs and talented people in kitchens, who can make $100 worth of food stretch a lot further than you and I could. Then get it into the hands of the people already doing the work."

Resurgence Brewing has been the largest source so far, contributing enough food to serve more than 4,000 meals, he said. When catered events like weddings, showers or funeral dinners order more food than is eaten, the rest is held in cold storage until it can go to a neighborhood fridge, homeless shelter, women's shelter or food program.

Besides Fat Bob's Smokehouse, Lucky Day, Graylynn, and Ballyhoo have been steady contributors, among about 30 restaurants engaged in the program so far, McNamara said. So have Jack Rabbit and Community Beer Works. Bacchus fed many through its quick-serve restaurant B-Side, especially during the deadly Christmas blizzard and its aftermath.

Tony Martina, who worked with Buffalo Resilience at Colter Bay before leaving for other opportunities, described his participation in cooking meals for the hungry and helping at distribution sites as life-changing.

"We cook in the kitchen, and it's often dark, and we don't see our clients, just a ticket. It just goes out and that's it. But when I saw hundreds of meals disappear in minutes, at times, because hunger is that bad, you don't forget that."

To participate, Buffalo area restaurants or other food service facilities can go to buffaloresilience.com, pick a date from the calendar there, and arrange to get extra food to people, instead of dumpsters.

For all that has been accomplished, the need is much greater, McNamara said. While Buffalo Resilience has proven what it can do to support its community partners, it's only a start.

"We have a calendar on the site that restaurants can just go on, and plug their donation date in the calendar," he said. "They will get reminders a couple of days beforehand, and they get thank you emails afterwards. It's super simple."