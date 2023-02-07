The first time Colleen Stillwell sold her croissants, she baked only eight. She wasn't sure a whole dozen would move.

When their golden buttery flakiness got a ravenous reception at the Farm Store, Stillwell had her first regulars. At 235B Lexington Ave., White Cow Dairy’s tiny atelier for truly artisanal Western New York food products, Stillwell’s croissants drew lines of customers waiting for her car.

“It was really an experiment,” she said recently.

At the time, Stillwell was thinking of returning to Manhattan to seek her culinary fortune. But then the croissants she was making, to stay in practice, needed an outlet.

“We just kept upping the number,” she said. “And here we are today, 8 years later.”

Today, Butter Block, Stillwell’s bakery, has become the finest sweets bakery in Buffalo, one of the crowd-drawing developments in the West Side neighborhood of Five Points.

Yards away from Five Points Bakery and Remedy House, Butter Block specializes in viennoiserie, buttery layered treats, like the kouign-amann, a Breton buttered caramel grenade without American comparison, and savory items such as the bacon bowtie, made with Moriarty Meats bacon. The croissants are made with French butter.

Legions of dedicated customers line up in the white-tiled 426 Rhode Island St. storefront to scan the display case. Through a glass wall, they can watch uniformed bakers working diligently in the white-tiled kitchen. They walk out with boxes of croissants, tarts and eclairs, or order ahead online for seasonal pies and cakes, or other guaranteed allotments of sure-to-sell-out daily delights.

Butter Block employs 13, including drivers, bookkeepers and such. The bakery goes through 250 to 300 pounds of top-quality butter every week, and sells just about everything it bakes. But it is customers who add sweetness to success, Stillwell said.

“I've seen couples who are dating, and then we've done their wedding,” she said. “Then we've done their baby shower, and we've gotten to watch their children grow up on croissants.

“The unexpected delight from being Butter Block is just getting to be part of so many people's rituals.”

The city’s finest sweets bakery can claim BOCES roots. Stillwell’s classes in the high school vocational program fueled her desire to craft a career from butter and sugar as a pastry chef. She graduated from West Seneca West in 2001.

In 2006, she moved to California’s Napa Valley to get further training at the Culinary Institute of America. By 2010, she was in New York City, living her dream as a pastry chef at Restaurant Daniel, flagship of the Daniel Boulud restaurant group, one of Manhattan’s finest restaurants.

In 2013, Stillwell returned to Buffalo, where she worked as a chef-instructor at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. There, she guided students learning how to make pastry, stocking the school’s Old Falls Street patisserie, open to the public, with their homework: croissants, sticky buns, Danish and the like.

In 2014, she was thinking of returning to the Big Apple. Meanwhile, to keep up her viennoiserie touch, she exercised the discipline of lamination.

“I just wanted to practice, do reps,” Stillwell said.

To avoid throwing away her croissant surplusage, she asked Patrick Lango, an East Otto dairy farmer with a tiny store in the Elmwood Village, if she could join his band of artisans.

“He said, ‘Let's try next weekend. ... Think about that,’ ” she said. “Now, it's cute, but we didn’t know what to expect.”

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Order online at butterblockshop.com. Phone: 716-424-0027.