Home for the holidays? Here are 10 new spots to eat, drink and catch up

Welcome home.

We'll be saying that a lot as we enter into the prolonged holiday season that starts with Thanksgiving and goes through the New Year.

And that means we'll be looking for things to do with our friends and family coming back to town. You'll have your old favorites and traditions, but if you're looking for new places to go, we've got you covered.

There's are plenty of new places to visit for eating and drinking – two things we love to do in Buffalo.

So grab family and friends and take time over the holiday season to enjoy each other's company while exploring a new cocktail bar, brewery, upscale restaurant, buffet and more. Here is a quick look at 10 new restaurants, bars and breweries.

Brazen Brewing, 5839 Genesee St., Lancaster.

Looking for a brew and a place to spend time just catching up? That's the idea behind Brazen, opened Aug. 31 by the husband-and-wife team of Ashleigh and Drew Schaub. Their idea was for a "super chill space" where guests could hang out for hours with a beer from one of the 20 taps or a cider, wine or seltzer. Operating under a fast-casual concept, Brazen is large, with 6,200 square feet of space including a 1,200-square-foot mezzanine, plus two patios (one covered) and a beer garden. There's more than enough room for myriad activities that go beyond food and drink. There are classes for stretching and yoga to shake off tensions and other classes where you can make wreaths, blankets and more. Hatchet throwing is another activity. For the holiday week, Brazen plans two new beers and Black Friday specials .

At Compass Run, Louisiana heartland treasures make it to Buffalo Compass Run’s menu zigzags across the landscape of Louisiana but also the world of James Roberts’ hunger. If you trust his compass, it’s the trip of a lifetime.

Compass Run, 500 Seneca St.

Fans of James and Connie Roberts of Toutant will be excited about their new place in the space formerly occupied by Dobutsu. Park for free in the lot across the street then head inside. The menu continues their interests in Southern food that takes it up a notch with items like Cajun port-and-rice sausage and New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp that News Critic Andrew Galarneau says pays homage to Pascal's Manale, a century-old restaurant on Napoleon Avenue. For Thanksgiving eve, Compass Run hosts a "Down to a Wild Turkey Party" at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 with a holiday menu and drink specials.

Extra Extra Pizza, 549 W. Utica St.

We can never have enough pizza joints in Buffalo and here’s one of the newest with the bonus of being a cocktail and wine bar, too. This New York-style slice shop is owned by husband-and-wife Bridget Murphy and Joey Paciarelli, and Soon Ho Sim. Step up to the counter and choose your slice or order a whole pie and other items including salad. Choose your cocktail by number: A No. 5 will get you the delectable combination of rye, amari, butter, coffee liqueur and cold brew. It's a great spot for hanging out and catching up.

For those looking for a night out with a meal and entertainment, this new buffet inside the Seneca Niagara Casino is a good bet. Help yourself to all you want to eat from stations serving seafood, meat, salads and desserts. Choose one of the comfy seats in the large dining room and enjoy the meal. Dinner is served daily and a special Thanksgiving Day buffet is planned. Around your meal, try your luck on the casino floor at slots and table games. There's other entertainment, too, including a concert by the Commodores on Nov. 26.

In an alley behind the Elmwood Avenue men's bespoke clothing store, Bureau, you will find two of the city's newest offerings that each set a different mood.

If you want to impress, High Violet is the place to go. Inside this luxury cocktail bar you will feel far removed from Buffalo. Pick your spot: There are seats at the bar, a cozy little table for two or at booths resembling upscale train cars. Then choose your cocktail and small plate. Bourbon, agave, rye and scotch are some of the top-shelf offerings; wines are offered as well. What can you expect from cocktails? Consider the Strandwolf, which seems perfect this time of year with rye, cognac, garam marsala, nutmeg, clove and bitters.

At Café Postscript – or PS – the feeling is casual and bright. Fortify yourself with coffee, avocado toast and other lighter fare at breakfast and lunchtime. Also on the menu are sweet and savory crepes, breakfast sandwiches and salads.

Mint Mojito Bar, 1225 Niagara St.

The name says a lot – but not everything about this new spot on the first floor in a newly restored late-1800s building. While you can order refreshing versions of the namesake drink, mojitos are offered in other flavors, too, such as passionfruit and hibiscus. Wine leans Spanish and Southern American; beer, ciders and seltzers are other options. A new fall menu brings out seasonal flavors for drinks like a stirred rum cocktail made with coffee and bananas; a riff on the classic rum cocktail has ginger, chai, Spanish brandy and clove. Order your drink of choice with the house specialty of an empanada or side dishes like chorizo chili or chipotle cheese fries.

Perla at Salvatore's, 6461 Transit Road, Lancaster.

If you have a seafood lover coming home for Thanksgiving, this is a can't-miss. New from Salvatore’s Hospitality, Perla is a place where seafood fans can indulge in raw-bar favorites like little neck clams and chilled king crab or order small plates with charred octopus or oysters. The menu also includes artisan brick-oven pizza and salads. Choose your adult beverage from the extensive bourbon and wine bar.

Spotted Octopus Brewing, 41 Edward St.

This nano-brewery opened in the spring and touts a retro setting with tables and chairs that look like they came from home – because they did. Most of the furnishings were donated by family and friends to give the place a feeling that you are at home drinking around the kitchen table – which seems perfect this time of year. The bar's range of craft brews includes pilsners and American IPAs. New on tap are the Mrs. Nelson is Day Drinking (American pale ale) and Chocolate Cover Pretzel (a stout). It opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 for “Drinksgiving” along with Italian food with Cipollina Rustic Italian.

At Strong Hearts Buffalo, effortless vegan eating on Niagara Street Vegan restaurant offerings have grown dramatically in recent years. That's not because vegetable-based lifestyles may be healthier for the planet and your body, but because it’s healthy for business.

Strong Hearts Buffalo, 295 Niagara St.

It would seem logical to tout this new all-vegan restaurant directly to plant-only eaters. But Strong Hearts has steadily been drawing nonvegans with its plant-based cuisine, including News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau who wrote about the desserts: "I was a professional taster there to review a vegan restaurant. In a blind taste test, I would not bet my own money on picking out which cupcake was made without involving cattle or chickens." The sunny and friendly spot is good for catching up over breakfast, lunch and dinner. It now serves beer and cider.