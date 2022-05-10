Hit the links with these 5 local craft beers

When you’re out on the golf course, when do you like to crack your first beer? There is no wrong answer.

When the clock strikes tee time, everyone is different. For some, it happens in the parking lot before you hit the pro shop. For others, it comes before you tee off on the first hole. For me, I usually wait until the second hole, at least. So, what type of golf drinker are you?

When I first started golfing, my golf bag was always packed with ice cold Miller Lite. I’m man enough to admit it. That was back before I discovered craft beer and, it was a time when the Western New York craft beer scene was not nearly as robust as it is today.

Nowadays when I’m getting in nine or 18 holes, I’m reaching for something local, the crispier the better, and preferably in 12-ounce cans, though that’s not always a possibility. Not in the mood for lager? That’s perfectly acceptable. As you’ll see on this list, there are plenty of other beer styles to keep you hydrated out in the sun, though there’s no guarantee these beers will help you cut down on your slice or finish under par.

Smash Factor IPA, Resurgence Brewing Co.

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)

Like I said, it doesn’t have to be a lager you reach for come tee time. Resurgence’s Smash Factor, an IPA collaboration with OnCore Golf, features HBC 586 and Mosaic hops for notes of tropical fruits, dank citrus and subtle berry. And, if that doesn’t make you feel good enough, a portion of proceeds from sales of Smash Factor benefit. PGA HOPE WNY, which introduces veterans to golf as an outlet to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Availability: Cans, draft.

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)

With its latest lager, 12 Gates has created the ultimate crusher. Mulligan is light, crisp and a touch sweet with ever-so-subtle biscuit malt notes; it’s designed to be consumed rapidly. I look forward to cracking more than a few of these at golf courses this summer. I’m not saying that this beer was made specifically to fill your golf bag cooler this summer, but it’s about as close to perfect an option as you’ll get. Availability: Cans, draft.

First Line Pilsner, First Line Brewing

4906 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park (740-8621)

As I so eloquently put it when speaking about 12 Gates’ Mulligan above, First Line Pilsner is also entirely quaffable and designed to be consumed rapidly. It is a true crusher, a clean, crisp and refreshing American-style pilsner that will quench your thirst. And if you don’t achieve that goal on the first try, just reach for another. Availability: Cans, draft.

10995 Main St., Clarence (998-3752)

This orange beermosa-style wheat ale was conditioned on oranges and blended with orange puree and guava. That just sounds incredibly refreshing, doesn’t it? It’s making me thirsty as I type. What better beer to accompany your early tee time than an orange beermosa? Who needs coffee anyway, right? West Shore also recently released Golden Hour, an intriguing new lager brewed with Citra, Lemon Drop and Centennial hops, which would make a fine addition to your golf game. Availability: Cans, draft.

1672 Elmwood Ave. (551-0019)

While you’ve undoubtedly seen this lager on one of my lists before, I still can’t help but feel like I’m cheating whenever I write about any Pressure Drop beer other than Sticky Trees. I have been in love with this lager since the first time I had it (ironically on draft at West Shore Brewing) and begged for it to be canned. Pressure Drop finally granted my wish and the scene is better because of it. Haggen is downright lovely; super crisp and clean and not as bready as others of its ilk. Availability: Cans, draft.

