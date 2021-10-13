Hertel bar's Indigenous Peoples Day post prompts denunciations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

His landlord and father, Kevin J. Brinkworth, said he had nothing to do with the offensive post, and the fact that the Sterling is in his building is irrelevant.

“I don't talk about anything he does,” he said, declining to comment on the post. “I've got nothing to do with any of this.”

Hugh Burnam, a Mohawk Wolf Clan and Medaille College assistant professor in interdisciplinary studies, took a minute to explain why it hurt so deeply.

“Right away, it conveys that indigenous people are the enemy, we've defeated them, they're no longer here: the settler myth,” he said. Too often, it’s part of school curricula, Burnam said, with the narrative of brave settlers taming the wilderness.

This ignores the genocide of indigenous people during the development of this nation, he said, which among other things, lets people feel fine to make it a punchline.

“We're still very much here. That's why we have Indigenous Peoples Day – to celebrate our survival. And it's the exact opposite of what this person is posting.”

“I grew up in Western New York, went to school in Buffalo, live in Buffalo,” he started.