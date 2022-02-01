Here's where you can find enchanting South American flavors in WNY

When a reader, a mom at home, said her daughter had watched the movie “Encanto” so many times that she needed to find an arepa, I respected the hunger, but didn’t quite understand the emotional context.
Arepas are griddled corn cakes, a staple of Colombian, Venezuelan and Bolivian diets since way before Europeans showed up. They’re split and filled with cheese, beans, roast pork or myriad other combinations of ooze-tastic stuffings.
In the movie, which celebrates Colombian culture, the protagonist’s mother, Julieta Madrigal, makes arepas con queso that can cure the sick, taking the traditional made-with-love matriarchal magic straight into Disney territory.
I can’t guarantee arepas will do the same for you. But after finding them at Sabores di Tierra, I figured it was time for an accounting of the other comfort foods of South America that have made their presence a boon to Western New York diners in search of their own healing.
Sabores de mi Tierra
247 Niagara St.; 716-551-6116.
Colombian, Venezuelan and Puerto Rican short-order cooking for breakfast, lunch and dinner is the mission for William Murica and his wife, Adriana Botina. From Colombia, they took over the restaurant seven months ago. They offer the arepa con queso ($4.99), held together with a slip of melted mozzarella, all the way to the “super arepa rellenas con pernil” overflowing with roast pork, avocado, fried plantain and salsa verde mayonnaise ($11.95).
Murcina pointed out another Colombian specialty set meal, bandeja paisa ($17.99). The platter carries grilled steak, griddled sausage, a great honking slab of crisped-up pork belly, plantains, rice, beans, a fried egg, avocado and a bit of arepa.
Shakes made with soursop and mora, Colombian blackberry ($4.50), are a blast of sunshine. There’s no posted menu, but if you order and wait your turn for your food, the pulsing soundtrack does have a magnificent warming quality.
Support Local Journalism
. . .
Almaza Grill
9370 Transit Road, East Amherst; 716-276-8080; almazagrill.com.
This is primarily a Lebanese restaurant, run by a family for families. It boasts excellent kababs, grilled lamb salad and a corker of a vegan stew called loubie bzeit, of green bean, tomato, olive oil, garlic and mint. Yet it also specializes in Peruvian rotisserie chicken, thanks to its owners’ acquiring a taste for the dish while they operated an earlier restaurant in Virginia.
Whole chickens are marinated for days in citrus, garlic and spices, skewered and twirled over fire until skin crisps. Torn asunder, morsels are dipped into white and green sauces: pungent garlic mayonnaise and herby-minty-chile, with a lick of heat. (Half with two sides for $20; whole with four sides for $37.)
. . .
Tortuga Sandwich Shop
5835 Buffalo St., Sanborn; 716-216-6003; tortugasandwich.com.
Andrew Smiedala, a cook from Tonawanda, and his wife, Carla, who is from Bolivia, opened a tiny restaurant in November 2020, not far from Niagara County Community College. There, they’ve opened one of the deepest benches of Central American cuisine available to Western New Yorkers.
For instance, the Chino ($13), a sandwich of marinated strip steak, sauteed peppers, onions and tomatoes, Peruvian cheese sauce and herby aji verde sauce, brings the signal pleasures of a genius Peruvian dish called lomo saltado. Here its Inca-Chinese fusion is jacked with cheese sauce and, like all of the offerings on Tortuga’s “sandwich” menu, can also be enjoyed as a rice bowl, over salad or in burrito form.
Ask about the special of the week, and don’t miss the alfajores ($3.50), navel-orange-caliber shortbread sandwich cookies holding dulce de leche milk caramel, edges fuzzy with shredded coconut.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.