Here's where you can find enchanting Central American flavors in WNY

When a reader, a mom at home, said her daughter had watched the movie “Encanto” so many times that she needed to find an arepa, I respected the hunger, but didn’t quite understand the emotional context.

Arepas are griddled corn cakes, a staple of Colombian, Venezuelan and Bolivian diets since way before Europeans showed up. They’re split and filled with cheese, beans, roast pork or myriad other combinations of ooze-tastic stuffings.

In the movie, which celebrates Colombian culture, the protagonist’s mother, Julieta Madrigal, makes arepas con queso that can cure the sick, taking the traditional made-with-love matriarchal magic straight into Disney territory.

I can’t guarantee arepas will do the same for you. But after finding them at Sabores di Tierra, I figured it was time for an accounting of the other comfort foods of Central America that have made their presence a boon to Western New York diners in search of their own healing.

Sabores de mi Tierra

247 Niagara St.; 716-551-6116.