Here are 3 places in Buffalo making bagels the old-fashioned way

A decade of fielding questions about where to find particular delicacies in Western New York has taught me a certain species of people take bagels personally.

As I was raised on the foam-core pucks known as Lender’s Bagels, this was one particular mania that escaped me. As a University at Buffalo undergraduate, however, I met my first bagel cranks at the Talbert Bullpen. "Bagels," one declared, "are not just round bread."

They tended to be from Westchester and points south, or New Jersey, the loudest ones from Long Island. They arranged for shipments of their favorites whenever a courier they knew headed upstate.

I bring you good tidings, bagel cranks. There’s three places in Buffalo making bagels the old-fashioned way, in small batches, rolled, boiled and baked. Starting with flour, water and yeast, they make magic.

Until you try them, you are hereby forbidden to say, “You can’t find a good bagel in Buffalo.”

Here’s what you knead to know:

BreadHive

Since 2014, a worker-owned cooperative has been delivering bagels to a growing reception, even if the people eating them couldn’t exactly put their finger on why.