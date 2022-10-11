Gusto guide: Yemeni cuisine in Western New York

Considering that Western New York, especially Lackawanna, has been home to Yemeni families for more than a century, Yemeni restaurants are a relatively recent development.

Fortunately for their neighbors, experienced Yemeni cooks have started offering their work to the public.

In Lackawanna, Sheba opened in 2009, its owner later taking over Crave King, a few blocks down South Park. By 2020, under new ownership, Crave King’s saltah, vegetable stew served bubbling in a cauldron, alongside fresh bread, compelled me to learn more about Yemeni cooking.

Today, there are three Yemeni restaurants in Lackawanna and Buffalo that folks can check out for a taste of their neighbors’ cooking. Here’s where to find them, and descriptions of the standard dishes.

Almandi Restaurant (797 Broadway, 716-853-1090) is the busiest of the three, with takeout meals dished up from waiting trays for takeout, and lots of tables for parties to settle into for eat-in meals.

Crave King (2693 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, 716-783-9743) is small, a one or two-person restaurant, so call ahead if you’re pressed for time. The stars of my 2021 review remain steadfast.

Yemen Café (1505 Broadway, 716-424-0075, yemencafeandbakery.com) has a juice café in the front room, but if you go in back, there’s plenty of tables for dine-in parties, albeit a somewhat slower metabolism, service-wise.

Yemeni meals often start with maraq, broth, a free cup of soup to greet diners. That’s a feature at Almandi and Yemen Café, but not Crave King.

All three offer red tea to all comers. That’s a bracing brew of black tea, cardamom and gleeful amounts of sugar, waiting near the entrance or cash register in a percolator for self-service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Breakfast dishes, sometimes available for dinner, include fassolia, a stew of kidney beans, onions and tomatoes, served with freshly made, gently scorched pita bread.

Shakshuka in Yemeni restaurants is more like scrambled eggs with tomatoes and onions than the stewy Israeli version. Kibda is lamb or beef liver sauteed with spices, onions and tomatoes in a way that minimizes the mineral nature of the organ meat.

The king of Yemini mains, at least as represented in Western New York, is haneeth, oven-braised lamb served over rice. Tender lamb sweetened by long, patient heat is the star.

Don’t be surprised if you see people eating with their hands, because that’s the Yemeni custom. You may have to ask for plates and flatware, and you’ll get them.

Lamb or chicken gallaba over hummus is popular for its saucy nature, as it is stew on chickpea puree. Presented with the proper tools for eating – namely, another sheet of that warm bread – it’s a satisfying meal for one.

Saltah and fasah are vegetable and meat stews, among the more dramatic Yemeni dishes, as they arrive bubbling furiously in a black cauldron. With bread, they are perfect for fueling one with sustenance on a bitter winter’s night.

Charbroiled or “charcoal” chicken is a spatchcocked whole chicken, spiced up and cooked over direct heat until it’s done. Arriving splayed out over a platter, it’s up to diners to divvy it up by hand. It’s finger-licking-good work.

Grilled fish, Yemeni style, are whole fish given the chicken treatment. They are opened up to cook more evenly, seasoned and grilled to crusty-edged tenderness.

One last thing: Yemenis typically don't tip in restaurants, so you might not see a tip line on your receipt. You may present cash to servers or staff if you are so inclined.