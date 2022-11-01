Gusto guide: Western New York's favorite white pizzas

In the beginning, all pizza was white pizza.

Antica Pizzeria Port'Alba, in Naples, opened in 1738, topped dough without tomatoes – just garlic and oil, or a sheep’s cheese, lard and basil number called mastunicola you can still get there today.

In Western New York, “white pizza” simply means pizza made without a tomato sauce base. There might be other undercoats, like garlic sauce, and there might even be fresh tomatoes, sliced or diced, and onions diced or shaved. Speaking of which, it’s worth confessing this story was sparked by a craving for Leonardi’s white pizza, impossible to satisfy since it was lost to us in 2020, amid so much else.

To research guides to a particular dish, I often ask my audience for their suggestions. Typically, the data identifies popular favorites that I can add to my databank, and feature in the finished story.

When it came to white pizza, this model was completely useless. It turns out that Western New Yorkers love their white pizzas with a fierce specificity that defies declaring any one champion. So, from more than 100 readers who responded via email, social media, and good old U.S. first class mail, here’s the rundown of the most mentioned pies.

Six folks flagged a place I’ve never been – Mustachio’s Pizza, 2701 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, whose slogan is “We’re right under your nose.”

Ouch. But this is why I ask folks for nominations. Thomas J. Kuczma Sr. could have been speaking for the other nominators when he wrote: "Mustachio's white pizza in Kenmore gets our vote. Add mushrooms, get a large for leftovers, right combination of all ingredients."

Here’s the list of the other nominations, organized by town. If you’ve got a favorite, you might find another place that’s good for backup. As the lesson of Leonardi’s taught me, it never hurts to have an understudy waiting in the wings.

Who knows? Maybe, one day, I can love a white pizza again.

(On the relatively few occasions that more than two nominators agreed on a place, it is noted. Several places are also noted for the Greek accent of feta cheese, which prompted nominees to mention their work.)

White pizzas readers love

Amherst: Mattina’s Pizzeria and Picasso’s Pizza with three nominations; Sorrentino’s Spaghetti House, Forno Napoli, Santora’s, Pie-O-Mine.

Batavia: Roman’s.

Buffalo: La Nova with four nominations; Imperial Pizza with three; Carbone’s, Extra Extra Pizza, Hearth + Press, Just Pizza, Gigi’s Cucina Povera, Romeo & Juliet’s, Hydraulic Hearth, Bada Bing, RiverWorks.

Depew: Deniro’s Pizzeria.

Grand Island: Pizza Amore, Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub.

Hamburg: Nino’s with four nominations; The Now Pizzeria, VinLouie’s Pizzeria, Blasdell Pizza.

Lockport: Pizza Oven.

Lancaster: 99 Brick Oven.

Niagara Falls: Goodfellas, Gagster’s, Joey’s Pizzeria.

North Tonawanda: Roman Café, with feta cheese; Wally’s Pizza & Subs.

Orchard Park: Pappaceno's Pizza, with feta cheese; Cappelli's Pizzeria.

Tonawanda: Candyman Pizza, Gino’s Pizza Place, DiPaulo’s Pizzeria.