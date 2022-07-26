Gusto guide: Vegan blockbusters for an animal-free meal in Western New York

The arrival of Strong Hearts Buffalo, in prime downtown real estate at 295 Niagara St., is another sign the restaurant community is warming to the idea of making stuff taste good without animal involvement.

The new shiny thing always gets the most attention in this Instagram age. The first offshoot of the Syracuse vegan veteran deserves the attention, and the customers, that will crowd its space.

While that happens, I’ll dedicate this week’s guide to vegan dishes that have redefined animal-free excellence in my tenure as The Buffalo News’ designated eater.

Marble + Rye

112 Genesee St.; 716-853-1390; marbleandrye.net.

Killer vegan dishes alongside first-rate cocktails and vegan Detroit-style pizza put this spot in a class by itself. Your choice of $3 pakora fritters (cabbage, onion, ginger, chickpea batter) with jalapeño sauce, or Sichuan-inspired cucumber-cabbage-peanut-cilantro salad makes this the vegan happy hour to beat. (They're both gluten-free, too.)

Sunshine Vegan Eats

893 Jefferson Ave.; 716-455-2735; sunshineveganeats.com.

Carrot “tuna” salad, plus faux shrimp and chicken tender offerings, lead the charge. I go for the Niyah not-cheesesteak, of Impossible burger, cheese, onions, banana peppers and not-mayonnaise. It is as satisfying as Shy’s cheesesteak, if you don’t dig animals, and this one comes with house-cut fries.

Falafel Bar

3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; 716-436-7000; thefalafelbar.com.

First-class falafel, with tahini sauce, is just the beginning of vegan blockbusters here. Check out the burning eggplant, a whole aubergine charred, split and dressed with tahini, pine nuts, parsley and shaved garlic, or the fresh-ground hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions golden with turmeric.

Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine

West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St.; 716-563-6602; abyssinia-ethiopian.square.site.

The city’s most steady source of Ethiopian cuisine delivers a vegan tour de force with six or more dishes like red lentils, beets, cabbage and collard greens, delivered on injera, sourdough pancake-like bread.

Nile River

West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St.; 716-636-1421; westsidebazaar.com/nile_river_restaurant.

Ful is fava beans simmered with garlic and cumin, and Akec Aguer’s version is the best in Buffalo. By default it comes with chopped egg and cheese, but tell them to hold it and you will still get onion and chopped tomato, plus a legendary legume experience.

Nellai Banana Leaf

4303 Transit Road, Clarence; 716-276-3786; nellaibananaleaf.com.

Every Indian and Pakistani restaurant has a dozen vegan dishes. What you won’t find anywhere else in Western New York are gems of Chettinad cuisine like Marina Beach sundal, wok-smoky beans jumbled with diced fresh mango, mustard seeds and grated fresh coconut. Chilli parotta is bread strips fried, sauced and wokked with onions, peppers and curry leaves until saucy and fiery.

Rakhapura Restaurant

302 Main St.; 716-856-0508; rakhapurarestaurant.com.

Burmese vegetarian delights include salads like one that uses fresh ginger as a vegetable, instead of a spice. The zingy dish also includes cabbage, fried mixed beans, fried garlic, sesame seeds, chopped fresh tomato and lime juice.

Family Thai

863 Tonawanda St.; 716-783-9285; familythai-restaurant.com.

This sleepy Riverside restaurant is turning out some of the best Burmese dishes in town, including a variety of compelling vegan salads. Tea leaf salad, the Burmese national dish of fermented tea leaves, chopped tomato, shredded cabbage, fried beans, peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic oil and lime juice, is celebrated here. Other worthies sub the tea leaf for fried tofu cubes or the arugula-like green pennywort.

Café 59

62 Allen St.; 716-883-1880; cafe59.com.

This Allentown lifesaver always has a worthwhile vegan soup on the menu. Then there’s the genius of polenta wings, which give substantial fried food craving relief while not triggering factory farming dreams.

Home Taste

3106 Delaware Ave., Kenmore; 716-322-0088; hometaste88.com.

This Northern Chinese powerhouse happens to have delightful vegan options hidden on the cold dishes menu. Marinated celery and tofu skin salad, served cold, is delightfully refreshing. Mixed gluten is a salad of fungus, peanuts, bamboo shoots, chile and scallions that is completely delicious, and also weird looking enough to have been completely in place on a table at the Mos Eisley cantina.

Grange Community Kitchen

22 Main St., Hamburg; 716-648-0022; grangecommunitykitchen.com.

If you’ve never tasted fresh-ground hummus topped with pickles, spices and seasonal vegetables atop puffy, warm, subtly charred pita bread that was not cooked before your request for it, consider steering yourself to Hamburg. There’s nothing I know of this quality short of Toronto.

Honorable mention: Fried cauliflower wrap at the Pita Place; hand-shredded cabbage at Golden Hill; Skinny Thai fried tofu and peanut sauce at Lloyd Taco Factory.