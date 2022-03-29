Reputedly invented as a way to keep 18th century card games going, the modern sandwich has become one of the safest bets on any restaurant menu.

The relatively low investment, and high returns on flavor, made it one of the West’s most honored light meals, with entire restaurants dedicated to prizewinning strains.

Not a hamburger or hot dog, but two pieces of bread with something delicious between them. Here are some of my favorite examples, from Buffalo to Batavia.

Jamaican jerk chicken at Bandana's

930 Lake Road, Youngstown; 716-745-1010.

A veteran roadhouse ready to refuel travelers and locals alike, Rob Kudel’s place offers food worth a detour. That includes jerk-marinated chicken breast filets wedded to grilled pineapple and red onion by swiss cheese, with banana aioli to crown this tropical sensation ($13 with housemade potato chips, dill pickle).

Shaved lamb at Parkside Meadow

2 Russell St.; 716-834-8348; parksidemeadow.com.

The rare serving of not completely drab roast lamb, this neighborhood tavern slices the meat thin and serves it on griddled sourdough. Havarti cheese and a spearmint mayonnaise that tastes like freshness, not Wrigley’s gum, makes for a completely satisfying way to have a little lamb.

Fried bologna and pepper cake at Mandy’s Café

3796 Clinton St., West Seneca; 716-771-1553.

There are numerous worthy examples of the fried bologna sandwich in Buffalo kitchens. This place tops a worthwhile version with its own Buffalo stuffed pepper spin, a deck of filling studded with chopped peppers, rolled in crumbs and griddled golden brown ($10.95 with pickle).

The Vendetta at Chris’ NY Sandwich Co.

395 Delaware Ave.; 716-854-6642; chrisnysandwichco.com.

Great bread makes great sandwiches, and Chris’ will build you a plus-sized sandwich of your dreams between slices of six different kinds. Griddled Tuscan bread holds The Vendetta, housemade Italian herbed chicken cutlet layered with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, spinach and tomato, enriched with roasted garlic mayonnaise ($13.95).

The Lanza at Tortuga Sandwich Shop

5835 Buffalo St., Sanborn; 716-216-6003; tortugasandwich.com.

There’s a lot of South American charm packed into this sandwich menu. The Lanza offers Argentine sausage, split and griddled, laid across a toasted bun verdant with garlicky chimichurri. A slice of griddled-golden provolone, and fresh-cut tomato salsa make it a handful to remember ($11). Protip: jacked-up arancini called pelotas are a key side.

Roast pork and greens sandwich at Roman’s

59 Main St., Batavia; 585-345-6788; romansonmain.com.

At the heart of Genesee County, stop by for a helping of lush pork shoulder, roasted to sweetness and piled onto a toasted roll with sauteed greens. Mozzarella melted over the top makes it less assertive than the aged provolone in a classic Philadelphia roast pork, but the satisfaction is much the same ($9 with housemade chips).

Cubano at La Flor Bakery

544 Niagara St.; 716-812-0187; laflorbuffalo.com.

The Puerto Rican bakery and restaurant uses its own bread for sandwiches, naturally. You can get your tripleta sandwich (chicken, ham, roast pork, $9) or Cubano (roast pork, ham, pickles, mustard, $9) on regular or pan sabao, a slightly sweet loaf. Both are among the best in the city, benefiting from a patient ride in the sandwich press.

