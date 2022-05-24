Gusto guide: Some of our favorite Mediterranean foods in Western New York

Middle Eastern cuisine is one of the major concentrations of Western New York restaurants, thanks to the folks from Lebanon and elsewhere who opened restaurants in their new home generations ago.

That’s why the puree of chickpeas, garlic, lemon and tahini called hummus was familiar here even before it was in every grocery store. Babaganoush, roasted eggplant given similar treatment, isn’t a stranger here any more than falafel, deep-fried chickpea fritters.

Besides being relatively inexpensive because of their humble ingredients, these vegetarian preparations are especially attractive today to vegans, vegetarians and people looking to eat lighter. But everyone can benefit from meeting them, including carnivores who've never met kofta, the grilled meatballs of the Middle East.

Here are some of my favorites, including the work of Lebanese, Iraqi, Syrian, Israeli and Jordanian Palestinian cooks.

Almaza Grill

9370 Transit Road, East Amherst; 716-276-8080; almazagrill.com.

A full-service family restaurant with alcohol, Almaza excels at Lebanese cuisine, as well as its prominent sideline in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken. Besides kebabs and the salad topped with grilled lamb, especially consider kibbie, beef and pine nuts in a beef-and-bulgur-wheat shell, loubie bzeit, green beans stewed with garlic, tomato and olive oil.

. . .

The Pita Place

412 Evans St., Williamsville; 716-634-7482; thepitaplacebuffalo.com.

Another Lebanese mainstay, the Pita Place’s carefully written menu is particularly helpful to gluten-free diners. Standout food choices here include the beef and spinach pies, grilled spiced beef kofta patties and a terrific fried cauliflower sandwich with tahini sauce that will shake up a vegan’s lunchtime routine.

. . .

Buffalo Bakery

205 Ontario St.; 716-768-3616; facebook.com/bakery716.

This Iraqi neighborhood bakery turns out samoon, the pointy-ended Iraqi loaf, nonstop through the day. But the bakers also will make you lunch or dinner, of falafel, beef shish kabobs and more. Especially recommended is manakeesh, dough stretched, topped and baked to order, in three types: beef and onion with pomegranate molasses, za’atar (thyme, sesame, sumac) and extra virgin olive oil and cheese (mozzarella).

. . .

Fresh Arabic Sweets

560 Amherst St.; 716-768-3826.

My nominee for Buffalo’s best baklava, the Syrian proprietors also will make you an excellent chicken shawarma sandwich, with french fries tucked inside.

. . .

Natalie’s Mediterranean Eatery

801½ Millersport Highway, Amherst; 716-446-9715; natalieseatery.com.

Lebanese family place pulls from both University at Buffalo campuses, doing a brisk business in falafel, salads, wraps and kabab plates. Whatever you choose, get it with the garlic sauce, as close to the Lebanese garlic mayonnaise toum as I’ve found locally.

. . .

Falafel Bar

3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; 716-436-7000; thefalafelbar.com.

The only Israeli restaurant in town has the best falafel, hands down, offering crunchy bronzed fritters that are downright fluffy and green inside with fresh herbs.

It’s also leading the hummus race with its fresh ground puree. Also consider the Israeli-style chicken schnitzel; burning eggplant, an aubergine roasted, smashed and dressed with tahini and shaved garlic; and sabich, a glorious sandwich of fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, hummus, salad, tahini and amba, a Yemenite hot sauce made from green mangos.

. . .

Ghada Have It

2117 Military Road, Town of Niagara; 716-297-8733; facebook.com/ghadahaveithomecooking.

Family recipes from Jordanian Palestinians include outstanding babaganoush and beef kabobs and a terrific house salad dressing. Ghada Have It, located near the Tuscarora Reservation, also offers Middle Eastern fillings in its Indian taco, which is frybread split and stuffed with ground beef, chicken, falafel or gyro.

. . .

Pita Gourmet

Four locations in East Amherst, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park and Williamsville; eatpitagourmet.com.

Sandwich artists sling souvlaki-grilled chicken, gyro and falafel in a Chipotle-style top-as-you-go line that’s particularly helpful for people in a hurry.

. . .

Shawarma City

679 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst; 716-436-2080; shawarmacitybuffalony.com.

Humble to-go outlet has seats, but few folks use them. Most opt to carry away their take, lugging chicken shawarma wraps with garlic sauce, fattoush salads, beef shawarma platters and the occasional braised lamb shank dinner.

. . .

Hertel Bakery and Café

1150 Hertel Ave.; 716-259-8743.

This small space has been home to a succession of Palestinian and Iraqi bakers since Manakeesh & More. Highlights here include manakeesh, dough stretched, topped and baked to order; beef shish kebab plate with rice; and the foul, or fava bean plate, seasoned with cumin and garlic, one of the greatest vegan values in town. Not to mention my second-favorite falafel in town, for its gently crispy character.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

