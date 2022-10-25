Gusto guide: Kenmore's Delaware Dining District is a destination

In the heart of Kenmore, the Delaware Dining District has blossomed into a boulevard of dreamy cuisine.

Place after place worth pilgrimage, even from the Southtowns, if you could imagine that.

Was it the lure of the avenue? Favorable leases? Or just luck, the way toast sometimes lands butter side up?

However it happened, let me tell you about some of the places making Kenmore a regional dining destination.

Jay’s Artisan Pizza

2872 Delaware Ave., 716-322-1704; jaysartisan.com.

You probably have a Neapolitan-style pizza joint closer. But Joe Powers’ shop has earned a spot among the top 100 places worldwide picked by an association of Italian Neapolitan nerds. Its Detroit-style pies, baked in a rectangular pan with cheese overflowing the edges, are also formidable. Seasonal specials include the Zucca, Plato Dale Farm butternut puree, fresh mozzarella, red onion, Tempesta pancetta, maple, toasted pumpkin seeds. Or for dessert, the apple crisp square, with Cornerstone Orchards apples over a cheese blend, topped with caramel, streusel and whipped cream.

. . .

Black Iron Bystro

3067 Delaware Ave.; blackironbystro.com.

Dedicating your restaurant to principled, creative cuisine rooted in local produce is playing the restaurant game on Hard Mode, but Bryan Mecozzi wouldn’t have it any other way. Slip into the former meat market space for a drink and a flight of Kenmore tapas at the bar. Or book a seat in his Unknown Dinner Club, a four-course menu with drinks, $100 before tax and tip. Inform him of dietary issues and leave the rest to Mecozzi.

. . .

The Plaka

2904 Delaware Ave.; 716-871-9800; theplakarestaurant.com.

If you think the chicken souvlaki breakfast is becoming an extinct species in the Buffalo breakfast landscape, settle into a comfy booth for a plateful of reassurance. Here the beef souvlaki is filet, a side of tzatziki is never a bad idea, and the housemade rice pudding ever awaits.

. . .

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Clay Handi

3054 Delaware Ave.; 716-877-7797; clayhandi.com.

Brilliantly flavored curries, made-to-order bread in scores of flavors, and sizzling kebab platters make Pakistani food easy to love at this converted drive-thru. The takeout window still works, but if you take the time to settle in, for soups, biryanis and more, the depths of distinctions between Pakistani and Indian cuisine make for delicious seminars.

. . .

Home Taste

3106 Delaware Ave.; 716-322-0088; hometaste88.com.

Every day, flour flies in the back of this little place. Northern Chinese cuisine specialists, they make fresh noodles for soup, dough for scallion pancakes and wrappers for dozens of dumplings. Plus about 100 other dishes favored by their core clientele, Chinese nationals here because of the University at Buffalo.

. . .

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3100 Delaware Ave.; 716-503-5770; macysplacepizzeria.com.

The second store for one of Buffalo’s buzziest pizzerias has drawn crowds for its menagerie of "Shaggy" pies, plus more sedate numbers like burrata chicken finger and straight-up cheese and pep. The good news: It’s on the same block as Home Taste. The bad: Customer complaints about inaccurate pickup times.

. . .

La Divina Tacos

2896 Delaware Ave.; 716-447-8989.

The tacos here don’t challenge for best in town until the fillings are crisped on the griddle and not straight from the steam table. But they’re still two steps above chain tacos, especially the carnitas, sweet shredded roast pork, and al pastor, chile-marinated pork with pineapple. Quesadillas are hefty, and the taco topping bar is regularly refreshed with chopped cilantro and sliced radishes, along with pico de gallo and salsas at three or more levels of heat.