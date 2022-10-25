 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gusto guide: Kenmore's Delaware Dining District is a destination
top story

Gusto guide: Kenmore's Delaware Dining District is a destination

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In the heart of Kenmore, the Delaware Dining District has blossomed into a boulevard of dreamy cuisine.

Place after place worth pilgrimage, even from the Southtowns, if you could imagine that.

Was it the lure of the avenue? Favorable leases? Or just luck, the way toast sometimes lands butter side up?

However it happened, let me tell you about some of the places making Kenmore a regional dining destination.

Neapolitan-style funghi pie at Jay's Artisan Pizza

Funghi pizza at Jay's Artisan Pizza in Kenmore.

Jay’s Artisan Pizza

2872 Delaware Ave., 716-322-1704; jaysartisan.com.

You probably have a Neapolitan-style pizza joint closer. But Joe Powers’ shop has earned a spot among the top 100 places worldwide picked by an association of Italian Neapolitan nerds. Its Detroit-style pies, baked in a rectangular pan with cheese overflowing the edges, are also formidable. Seasonal specials include the Zucca, Plato Dale Farm butternut puree, fresh mozzarella, red onion, Tempesta pancetta, maple, toasted pumpkin seeds. Or for dessert, the apple crisp square, with Cornerstone Orchards apples over a cheese blend, topped with caramel, streusel and whipped cream.

People are also reading…

Detroit-style prosciutto and pear mostarda pie at Jay's Artisan Pizza

Prosciutto and pear Mostarda pie, Detroit style, cooked in a pan with cheese to the edges, at Jay's Artisan Pizza.

. . .

Black Iron Bystro

3067 Delaware Ave.; blackironbystro.com.

Dedicating your restaurant to principled, creative cuisine rooted in local produce is playing the restaurant game on Hard Mode, but Bryan Mecozzi wouldn’t have it any other way. Slip into the former meat market space for a drink and a flight of Kenmore tapas at the bar. Or book a seat in his Unknown Dinner Club, a four-course menu with drinks, $100 before tax and tip. Inform him of dietary issues and leave the rest to Mecozzi.

. . .

Chicken souvlaki breakfast at The Plaka

The chicken souvlaki breakfast at the Plaka Restaurant. 

The Plaka

2904 Delaware Ave.; 716-871-9800; theplakarestaurant.com.

If you think the chicken souvlaki breakfast is becoming an extinct species in the Buffalo breakfast landscape, settle into a comfy booth for a plateful of reassurance. Here the beef souvlaki is filet, a side of tzatziki is never a bad idea, and the housemade rice pudding ever awaits.

. . .

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Roghni naan in cloth at Clay Handi

Roghni Naan is made in a tandoor (clay oven) at Clay Handi. Ingredients are flour, yeast, yogurt, milk and egg. It is brushed with milk and topped with sesame seeds. 

Clay Handi

3054 Delaware Ave.; 716-877-7797; clayhandi.com.

Brilliantly flavored curries, made-to-order bread in scores of flavors, and sizzling kebab platters make Pakistani food easy to love at this converted drive-thru. The takeout window still works, but if you take the time to settle in, for soups, biryanis and more, the depths of distinctions between Pakistani and Indian cuisine make for delicious seminars.

Pakistani dishes at Clay Handi

Dishes clockwise, from bottom, are the prawn masala, beef ginger, chicken haleem and the mutton white karahi from Clay Handi.

. . .

Something for carnivores and vegans alike at Home Taste

Home Taste dishes include the Qishan minced pork noodle soup, mala fish, white radish with pork bone broth soup, scallion chicken, mixed gluten, celery dried tofu and pork, shrimp and leek dumplings.

Home Taste

3106 Delaware Ave.; 716-322-0088; hometaste88.com.

Every day, flour flies in the back of this little place. Northern Chinese cuisine specialists, they make fresh noodles for soup, dough for scallion pancakes and wrappers for dozens of dumplings. Plus about 100 other dishes favored by their core clientele, Chinese nationals here because of the University at Buffalo.

Home Taste Qishan minced pork soup with hand-pulled noodles

The Qishan minced pork noodle soup, featuring hand-pulled noodles, at Home Taste.

. . .

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3100 Delaware Ave.; 716-503-5770; macysplacepizzeria.com.

The second store for one of Buffalo’s buzziest pizzerias has drawn crowds for its menagerie of "Shaggy" pies, plus more sedate numbers like burrata chicken finger and straight-up cheese and pep. The good news: It’s on the same block as Home Taste. The bad: Customer complaints about inaccurate pickup times.

Walter White slice at Macy's Place Pizza

A Walter White slice at Macy's Place Pizzeria.

. . .

La Divina Tacos

2896 Delaware Ave.; 716-447-8989.

The tacos here don’t challenge for best in town until the fillings are crisped on the griddle and not straight from the steam table. But they’re still two steps above chain tacos, especially the carnitas, sweet shredded roast pork, and al pastor, chile-marinated pork with pineapple. Quesadillas are hefty, and the taco topping bar is regularly refreshed with chopped cilantro and sliced radishes, along with pico de gallo and salsas at three or more levels of heat.

Carnitas and al pastor at La Divina Tacos

La Divina's pork carnitas, left, and al pastor pork with pineapple tacos are among their best.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Robert Redford didn't want to star alongside Barbra Streisand in 'The Way We Were'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News