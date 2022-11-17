 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gusto guide: Holiday food gift ideas that go beyond gift cards
When shopping for delicious presents for the holidays, restaurant gift cards are the cheat code. Sharing your favorite place with friends is a guaranteed win, easy as pie.

For you, anyways. As a professional restaurant recommender, handing my friends gift cards to my picks seems rude. If my review didn’t convince them to visit, bribing them would be too pushy, even for me.

So give all the gift cards you like, but they’re not my cup of tea.

Instead, my gifts usually fall into three categories: goodies that boost any gathering, stuff that can be mailed to far-flung friends, and the darkest coffee ever. 

Bring to holiday gathering:

Butter Block, 426 Rhode Island St., butterblockshop.com.

Croissants at Butter Block

Chocolate hazelnut, left, and almond croissants in the case at Butter Block Bakery & Patisserie on Rhode Island Street.

Showing up with a boxful of Parisian-level viennoiserie is a strong signal you’re serious about celebrating. Buffalo’s best croissants ($4.25 to $5.50), expertly exploiting imported French butter, are offered in a half-dozen flavors, including chocolate, almond, pumpkin seed, and salty pretzel. Kouign amann ($4.50), the layered Breton pastry, packs more densely caramelized buttery satisfaction per microgram than anything I’ve met so far.

Fresh Arabic Sweets, 560 Amherst St.

eight dollars worth of fresh arabic sweets

Assorted baklava and Syrian pistachio cake at Fresh Arabic Sweets.

The Syrian-style baklava here goes for $8 a pound, meaning for about $12 you can lug away a big clamshell full of rolls, cups, knots, and other baklava forms baked that day. They’re made with pistachios, and a touch of sheep’s milk butter. Other choices include syrup-soaked multinut spice cake, and sometimes knafeh, cheese between layers of shredded phyllo.

Flat 12 Mushrooms, 37 Chandler St., flat12thanksgiving.com.

Mushroom galette at Flat 12

A mushroom galette from Flat 12.

Mushroom-and-cheese borek pastries ($18 for 4) and mushroom-feta-tomato galettes ($16 for 4) can be ordered in quantity for pickup any weekend at Buffalo’s mushroom superstore. Thanksgiving brings vegan shiitake gravy ($14 quart), and pans of mushroom and BreadHive bread stuffing ($30) in vegan or cheesy.

Grange Outpost, 4236 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, grangeoutpost.com.

Palmier pastries at Grange Outpost

Palmiers, or glazed pastry hearts, are also offered daily at Grange Outpost.

This branch of Grange Community Kitchen, my favorite restaurant in Western New York, has put first-class bakery confections within easy reach of Southtowners. First-class efforts include bake-at-home cinnamon rolls ($18) and specials like Danish in hazelnut, fig and pear ($5.50) or the pecan pie cruffin croissant-muffin hybrid ($5).

Savage Wheat Project, savagewheat.com.

Each week, $30 get customers their pick of breads, granolas, sweets like brownies or cookies, and a snack, all made to Savage Wheat Project’s exacting standards. That means all-organic grain, mostly ancient heirloom varieties, natural sweeteners, and unprocessed oils. Thanksgiving pie ordering (pumpkin, pecan, pumpkin swirl cheesecake with oat crust) starts soon.

Send via mail:

Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, 4558 N. Bailey Ave., wnyfoodtraders.com.

Weber's Horseradish Mustard among Buffalo favorites at Buffalo Artisan Food Traders

A freshly grilled Sahlen's smokehouse hot dog with onions and Weber's Horseradish Mustard.

For a dizzying array of locally produced foodstuffs that can be sent elsewhere as a taste of Buffalo, check out the website or stop by the store, just south of Sheridan. The collection of shelf-stable and refrigerated snacks, sauces, jellies, jams, Weber’s Horseradish Mustard, and more will help you ease the pangs of homesickness the best way: eating. Free shipping within 15 miles of store for orders over $50.

Dark Forest Chocolate, 11 W. Main St., Lancaster, darkforestchocolate.com.

Most chocolate shops sell stuff made elsewhere, remelted to fit their needs, and there’s no shame in that. But if you know someone interested in the nuances of chocolate like some people dig wine, consider gifting some made from cocoa beans ground here in Lancaster. Try their award-winning 52% dark milk chocolate with cocoa nibs ($8.50).

Dark coffee:

Undergrounds Coffee, 580 South Park Ave., undergroundscoffeebuffalo.com.

Cobain, Lincoln among Underground coffee ghosts

Undergrounds Coffee House was a funeral parlor. Their Roastery Club lets customers buy a mug made by artist Jody Selin with the face of a dead person they would like to have coffee with, and get a deals on food and coffee throughout the year. Two members would like to have coffee with Kurt Cobain and Abraham Lincoln.

Tucked into a former funeral home, this shop puts extra dark in your coffee, by setting up a club where you can have a cup with a dead person. Well, their picture on the side of a custom-made mug, that is. Roastery Club ($100) gets someone a 10% discount, a pound of coffee, and a mug designed by artist Jody Selin. (There are rules. You can’t pick someone who’s already been mugged. Read the list on the site first.)

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

