Gusto guide: Gluten-free dining ideas in WNY

Practically every restaurant says they have something for gluten-free customers.

Yet practically every diner living with celiac disease has learned, much to their gastric distress, that some restaurants take their gluten wrangling responsibilities more seriously than others.

Many people have many reasons to avoid gluten, but a little cross-contamination won’t ruin their day. A person with celiac can lose 48 hours, sickened by a glutening.

To appear on this list, it is not enough to have gluten-free offerings. These are restaurants, bakeries and an ice cream shop that folks in a local gluten-free support group on Facebook mentioned when asked: Where do people with celiac disease choose to eat out?

Amid many returnees from my 2019 gluten-free guide, several new places have joined the list based on reader response.

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro

5850 S. Transit Road, Lockport; 716-471-3305; kkbakeshop.com.

The only completely gluten-free restaurant in the area has served a diverse dinner menu since its 2018 opening. Pancakes for breakfast, pizza for lunch, pasta alfredo with chicken and broccoli for dinner. Plus a full-spectrum bakery, offering bread, frozen pizzas, chocolate chip cookies and pierogi.

. . .

Asian Star

4060 Seneca St. #3, West Seneca; 716-675-9888; asianstarbuffalo.com.

West Seneca Chinese restaurant got numerous kudos for its scrupulous attention to details when ordering from its vast Chinese and Thai menu.

. . .

Bloomfield’s Pub

114 Bloomfield Ave., Depew; 716-901-0015; bloomsfieldspub.com.

Extensive menu of gluten-free fried tavern food favorites are available at neighborhood tavern, plus relatively rare gluten-free beer.

. . .

Broadway Deli

5430 Broadway St., Lancaster; 716-681-3100; bwaydeli.com.

Separate preparation space for gluten-free sandwiches and a celebrated gluten-free fish fry from a restaurant family that includes folks coping with celiac disease.

. . .

Chef’s

291 Seneca St.; 716-856-9187; ilovechefs.com.

Crowd-pleasing gluten-free section at the home of spaghetti parm includes the celebrated cheesed-up butter-sauced star, pasta with broccoli, penne and gluten-free meatballs.

. . .

Curly’s

647 Ridge Road, Lackawanna; 716-824-9716; curlysgrille.com.

Pastas, stuffed clams, macaroni and cheese and more from a gluten-observant kitchen with a dedicated fryer.

. . .

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin St.; 716-880-1677; dinosaurbarbque.com.

Praised for its barbecue, as well as diligence in preparation. Separate utensils and plates are standard for orders.

. . .

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda; 716-322-5933; findfranknow.com.

Smashburgers, custom-made hot dogs grilled and topped with blueberry sauce and fried onions, the fried Nashville chicken sandwich – the entire menu is gluten-free with a bun substitution ($2). No frozen products means fryers are gluten-free, too.

. . .

Griffon Gastropub

Locations in Clarence, East Aurora, Lewiston and Niagara Falls; griffongastropub.com.

Gluten avoiders find plenty of choices on a well-marked menu. Gluten-free dishes get red plates, so there’s no confusion at the kitchen pass. Gluten-free bread choices include kummelweck based on Vin-Chet rolls.

. . .

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg; 716-246-3022; lago210.com.

The entire menu at this little lakeview place is gluten-free from the start, by design, except for one item: the regular waffle on the chicken and waffle sandwich. But it can be had gluten-free as well.

. . .

Mary’s Fireside Inn

12133 Vaughn St., East Concord; 716-592-9979; marysfiresideinn.com.

Currently under renovation, but gluten-free owner offers menu including celebrated fish fry and pierogi.

. . .

Osteria 166

166 Franklin St.; 716-858-3111; osteriabuffalo.com.

Extensive selection of gluten-free dishes, including pizza and pasta, which can also be ordered frozen for dinner at home.

. . .

Pizza Plant

125 Main St., Buffalo, and 7700 Transit Road, Amherst; pizzaplant.com.

One of the first gluten-free family menus in town is made from a custom flour mixture every Wednesday. Pizzas, pasta and chicken fingers included.

. . .

Ristorante Lombardo

1198 Hertel Ave.; 716-873-4291; ristorantelombardo.com.

Extensive fine dining menu includes housemade gluten-free pasta.

. . .

Bakeries:

Vin-Chet: 2178 Kensington Ave., Amherst; 716-839-0871; vinchet.com.

The No BS Bakery: 4220 South Park Ave.; 716-777-0973.

Sweet Pea Bakery: 1 Buffalo St., Hamburg; 716-202-1192; sweetpeabakerywny.com.

. . .

Ice cream:

PJ Cools: 6160 Transit Road, Depew; 716-288-7193; facebook.com/pjcoolsicecreamshoppe.

