Gusto guide: Eating local at the Erie County Fair

Going to the Erie County Fair as a food critic has always made me a little squeamish. As a lifelong eater with poor volume control, a license for unfettered gluttony brings out my inner Templeton the rat.

Remember him, from “Charlotte’s Web”? Oh, the fair is a veritable smorgasbord, all right.

To temper my temptations, I try to do some good whilst indulging. In this case, that means favoring the local operations for whom the fair is a lifeline, a huge part of the year’s revenues for some, the entire shebang for others.

As a critic, my job requires suggesting that some things are better than others, then mustering evidence and argument to make my case to you, the jury. Feeding the locals helps strengthen their roots in our community long after the circuit riders pull up stakes and move on.

That said, here are some of the places that'll stick around after they turn the lights off on the midway.

New this year: Download the fair app before you head out, and you can click on the place’s name and get their location on the sprawling Hamburg campus. You can even vote for Best New Dish, if you are so moved.

Mineo & Sapio

The Connecticut Street sausage company, founded in 1920, has been rolling its food truck out into festival situations in recent years. Besides links like the Royal (with capicola and provolone) topped with peppers and onions, owner Michael Pierro keeps coming up with tasty wrinkles like this year’s chorizo corn waffle. Mildly spiced Mexican-style link at its core, a crispy waffle jacket studded with corn kernels and drizzled with maple syrup can be enjoyed straight up, with honey mustard, or my choice, the insistently smoky-spicy chipotle queso.

Pizza Amore

There’s lots of pizza at the fair, but only one wood-fired pizza that Western New Yorkers can find year-round. David Perri’s wood-fired pizza business started in a trailer, then gained a brick-and-mortar site in a Sunoco, 2024 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. Putting out judiciously leopard-spotted Neapolitan-style crusts in the great outdoors is difficult, but they pull it off. Just be prepared to wait, because here, dough doesn’t hit oven until you ask.

Weidner’s and Chiavetta’s

There’s plenty of smoky meat choices, but I gravitate toward the grilled chicken dinners at Weidner’s, fair veterans since 1956, and Chiavetta’s, circa 1954. Both started as poultry farm spinoffs, and Chiavetta’s marinade has taken off, selling a half-million bottles annually, enthusiasm that supports brick-and-mortar restaurants in Lockport, 6100 Fisk Road, and Brant, 10654 Brant Angola Road.

The Crafted Cob & Slider City Sandwich Dept.

Last year, Megan Foss and her husband, Jason, of Marilla, took a leap of faith and invested in Crafted Cob, their first festival food venture. It resulted in the Bomb Cob, a preposterously right fair food offering, corn on the cob rolled in mayonnaise and stripes of red (Flamin' Hot Cheetos), white (grated cotija cheese), and blue (crushed super-spicy Takis tortilla chips). This year, they found an antique fire truck and brought it as the backdrop to Slider City Sandwich Dept. There, the Fosses are offering my favorite dish of the fair: refreshing watermelon and feta salad with cubes of crispy pork belly.

Venus

Jack Adly, the only Egyptian restaurateur I know of in Buffalo, has been selling his own version of Greek fries (steak fries, feta, chopped tomato, onion, garlic mayonnaise) for the better part of a decade. His showing at the Taste of Buffalo, with platters of beef shawarma and gyro, served over rice or fries, has increased his audience. At his stand next to Slade Park, he’s serving up food with roots in Buffalo.

On a sweet note...

Last for a good reason: To me, the 4-H dairy stand for milkshakes, and maple cotton candy at the maple producers section of the Grange Building, are can’t-miss opportunities to leave the fair on a sweet note.