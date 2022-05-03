 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gusto guide: Buffalo's bodacious brunches

Gusto guide: Buffalo's bodacious brunches

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Brunch restaurants are largely defined by two factors: The restaurant doesn’t otherwise serve breakfast and it has a license to sell alcohol.

Booze so that brunchers might launch a glorious new day, or repair the tattered fabric of last night. Plus a menu that nods to breakfast, at least, with sweet and savory offerings alike.

There are plenty of entry-level brunches, where the draw is more bottomless mimosas than incisive cooking. I’m not here to sneer. Sometimes you just want tasty pancakes and a budget buzz.

French omelet, pistou, hash browns at Waxlight brunch

French omelette with gruyere, herb pistou and hash browns at Waxlight Bar à Vin.

If you’re looking for more, here’s where I’d seek some of the most bodacious brunch dishes Western New York has to offer. (Brewery brunch, a whole thing by itself, is a guide for another week.)

Gypsy Parlor

376 Grant St.; 716-551-0001; thegypsyparlor.com.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

People are also reading…

In nine years serving the West Side, Gabrielle Mattina’s community-driven tavern has earned its way into neighbors’ lives with brunch specials like its huevos rancheros ($16) with corn tortillas, chorizo, black beans, two eggs, cheddar, cilantro, salsa and guacamole.

Leaning potatoes? Look to the brunch poutine ($16), with homefries, provolone, chorizo, scallions and fried eggs. Sweet? Cinnamon bun pancakes ($14) with cream cheese drizzle and toasted walnuts.

. . .

Cinnamon bun at Toutant brunch

The cinnamon bun during brunch at Toutant.

Toutant

437 Ellicott St.; 716-342-2901; toutantbuffalo.com.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Nashville hot chicken at Toutant brunch

Toutant's Nashville hot chicken during brunch, chicken thigh topped with egg on pickle brine white bread.

Dish hunters flock to Ellicott Street for rare birds like waffles made from a yeast batter risen overnight, served with cultured butter ($12).

Overnight yeast waffle at Toutant brunch

The overnight yeast waffle served with cultured butter, apple preserves and local maple syrup at Toutant.

If fiery-sweet Nashville chicken on a thick slab of toasted pickle brine white bread ($19) sounds like too much, there’s also an omelet ($16) or chicken fried steak with country gravy ($18). The gigantic cinnamon bun ($6), a special, sells itself on sight.

Chicken fried steak, sausage gravy at Toutant brunch

The chicken fried steak and eggs with housemade sausage gravy at Toutant.
Oyster mushroom omelet at Toutant brunch

An omelet at Toutant with oyster mushrooms from Flat 12, Oles Farm spinach and aged cheddar.

. . .

Pain au chocolat at Grange Community Kitchen

French chocolate-filled pastry pain au chocolat is stacked proudly at the Grange Outpost, the bakery for parents restaurant Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg.

Grange Community Kitchen

22 Main St., Hamburg; 716-648-0022; grangecommunitykitchen.com.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hamburg’s finest restaurant already provides stellar baked goods and completely housemade breakfast sandwiches like pastrami, egg, cheese on a croissant ($13) or sausage biscuit with charred pepper mayonnaise ($9.50). Weekly specials include treats like spring pea falafel salads ($16), a spicy lamb gyro in housemade pita bread with yogurt, pickles, fresh herbs and a vanilla-glazed rhubarb and custard doughnut.

. . .

Barrel + Brine

2 Manton Place; barrelnbrine.com.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Considering the quality of the pickle brine, the iced bourbon pickleback at Buffalo’s fermentation specialists can’t be beat for a brunch cocktail. Try beet-pickled hardboiled eggs, sauerkraut and onion ($2), upgraded homage to the classic Buffalo bar snack, sabich, a naan sandwich holding pickled hardboiled egg, fried eggplant, tahini sauce, chopped salad ($12).

Or an intriguing vegetarian “lox” – salt-cured, cold-smoked carrots mixed with nori seaweed, with an herbed schmear, capers, cucumbers, pickled onion, sprouted herb bread ($12).

. . .

Finger sandwiches at Waxlight brunch

From left: Gary’s pimento cheese finger sandwich; pork rillette on crispy brioche, with maple vinegar aioli and pickled mustard; and Spanish anchovy toast with oeuf mayo at Waxlight Bar à Vin.

Waxlight Bar à Vin

27 Chandler St.; waxlightbaravin.com.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Flapjack, Swiss, bacon, syrup at Waxlight brunch

The popular bacon atop a big ol’ flapjack, melty swiss, with Oles farm maple at Waxlight Bar à Vin.

Buffalo’s most creative restaurant does brunch, too. Consider finger sandwiches of Spanish anchovy toast with oeuf mayonnaise ($4), pork rillette on crispy brioche, maple vinegar aioli, pickled mustard ($3.50) and specials like the Masters-inspired Gary’s pimiento cheese on brioche ($1.50).

A perfectly oozy French omelet ($14) gets seasonal accompaniment. Too cute? Try the flapjack loaded with melted Swiss cheese, housemade bacon and Oles Farm maple syrup ($15) or salted caramel pretzel doughnut ($4).

Salted caramel pretzel doughnut at Waxlight brunch

Salted caramel pretzel doughnut at Waxlight Bar à Vin.

. . .

Soho

64 W. Chippewa St.; sohobuffalony.com.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

With former Torches chef J.J. Richert in the kitchen, brunch on Chippewa just got more interesting. Consider grapefruit gnocchi, potato dumplings in grapefruit beurre blanc, with grapefruit segments, yogurt and fresh mint ($14). Or merguez meatballs, lamb sausage, red pepper sauce, chimichurri, plantain chips, queso blanco ($15).

Shrimp and grits ($22) sports bacon-wrapped shrimp, smoked gouda grits, pepper jelly, greens, andouille vinaigrette – and loganberry barbecue sauce.

. . .

French toast at Graylynn brunch

Fresh syrup on the French toast at Graylynn Gin Bar & Bistro.

Graylynn

537 Main St.; 716-370-0029; graylynnginbar.com.

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Salmon bagel at Graylynn brunch

The salmon bagel sandwich at Graylynn Gin Bar & Bistro.

Here’s the only Western New York appearance of the "Full English," one of the Western hemisphere’s greatest contributions to hangover amelioration. It includes an English muffin, streaky bacon, banger sausages, blood sausage, broiled tomato, mushrooms, beans and eggs ($19).

'Full English' breakfast at Graylynn brunch

Full English breakfast, served at Graylynn Gin Bar & Bistro, includes an English muffin, streaky bacon, banger sausages, blood sausage, broiled tomato, mushrooms, beans and eggs.

Morgan and Tim Stevens’ Main Street gin temple also excels at French toast ($14), the salmon bagel with pickled shallots, capers, cucumber and the Italian heartthrob fried mortadella sandwich ($13).

Fried mortadella sandwich at Graylynn brunch

Fried mortadella on a toasted roll at Graylynn Gin Bar & Bistro.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New music from Justin Bieber, Khalid and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News