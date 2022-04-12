Gusto Guide: Buffalo's artichoke heartthrobs

It was a hungry person who first discovered the artichoke’s gustatory potential. To this puckish progenitor, I offer my sincere thanks, because taming the wild thistle to plunder its tender heart surely ranks among the cleverest human hustles to feed their families.

In Buffalo, families of artichoke seekers usually end up at Italian restaurants, polishing off the vegetable’s hearts with assistance in various permutations of egg, cheese and lemon. But I’ve also especially enjoyed a couple of whole stuffed versions, softball-sized jigsaw puzzles to be pulled apart piece by piece in anticipation of the treasure within.

That said, here are the places, fine and not, where the artichoke won my heart:

Artichoke francese at Sinatra’s

945 Kenmore Ave.; 716-877-9419; sinatraswny.com.

As befitting a fine dining restaurant, the success of the Sinatra’s version of artichoke francese ($14.95) is in the details. Hearts dipped in eggy batter, then pan-fried before being napped in a creamy lemon butter sauce punctuated by briny capers gild the thistle gloriously, indeed.

. . .

Stuffed artichoke at Linguine’s Italian Restaurant

5354 Genesee St., Bowmansville; 716-683-6542.

Vinnie Desiderio’s place was where I first got into the whole baked stuffed artichoke ritual ($15). It shows up looking like a vaguely threatening alien pod, but when you find out there’s a succulent pocket at the base of each leaf, it’s game on. Pluck, nibble, pluck. Then scrape off the petals concealing its tender heart with the finesse of a bomb defuser, and pounce.

. . .

Fried artichokes at Café 59

62 Allen St.; 716-883-1880; cafe59.com.

It’s almost a shame to keep bringing up fried food at a restaurant that has done so much work to offer healthy dishes, but the fact is that the flour-dusted and deep-fried quartered artichoke hearts here ($11.50) are exemplary. Dunk their frizzled ends in the caper mayonnaise, and get a bowl of the vegan soup du jour to balance the scales.

. . .

Artichokes hearts au gratin at McPartlan’s Corner

669 Wehrle Drive, Amherst; 716-632-9896.

This is not a fancy restaurant, and its artichokes hearts au gratin ($10.99) are no exception. But there are a lot of hearts, covered in lots of cheese brimming over the edge of the white ramekin. They're served with garlic toast and a slice of beet, which makes the cheese-to-vegetable ratio about even.

. . .

Artichoke francaise at Hideaway Grille

399 Division St., North Tonawanda; 716-694-2710; hideawaygrille.com.

At this veteran family restaurant, artichoke francaise ($12) posit hearts sauteed into cheesy little mini-omelets inside their egg jackets. Dressed in dollops of buttery lemon-garlic sauce, they win hearts at every table.

. . .

Carciofi alla romana at Frankie Primo’s

51 W. Chippewa St. (716-855-3739) and 26 Webster St., North Tonawanda (716-755-3739); frankieprimos39.com.

Breadcrumbs and artichokes play a different tune when split long-stem artichokes are used as a firing bed for garlicky crumbs. Under a toasty bronze crust, with judicious applications of fresh parsley and good olive oil, a squeeze of the accompanying charred lemon finishes the vegetarian sonata.

. . .

The Bobby J’s artichoke at Bobby J’s Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga; 716-395-3207; mybobbyjs.com.

The first time I had the Bobby J’s artichoke ($14.50), it didn’t hit me right. When I went back for an encore, I got it, pulling off the leaves and nibbling away happily, scooping up the garlicky crumb stuffing enriched with romano cheese, savoring the heart at last.

. . .

Artichoke francese at Casa Antica

400 Center St., Lewiston; 716-754-2581; casaanticarestaurant.com.

For his artichoke francese ($22), Calogero Soldando uses long-stem artichokes, lightly batters them and then deep-fries them until the petals bloom. These frizzled golden-brown roses are served over garlicky lemon butter that will keep you busy dipping stems after the flowers are gone.

. . .

Roasted artichokes at Share Kitchen

5590 Main St., Williamsville; 716-906-3400; sharekbr.com.

The vegetarian representation among the array of shareable plates at this village spot includes eggplant caprese, butternut squash mac and cheese, and roasted artichokes ($13). Fresh garlic gives the crumbs bite, shaved parmesan a savory edge, and extra virgin olive oil adds buttery gloss.

