Gusto guide: Buffalo-area chefs show cauliflower game

As a child, I hated cauliflower, and I know I was not alone.

Boiled to pasty surrender, offensively bland except for a whiff of feet, making the vaguely brain-lobe-shaped vegetable was tantamount to crucifixion by crucifer.

That was a long time ago. Therapy has helped, and cookbooks. Turns out there’s a bunch of ways to make cauliflower an attractive answer to hunger pangs, instead of a side of trauma.

Learning how other parts of the world enjoy the misunderstood vegetable has brought me full circle. I’m a cauliflower head now. Smoke it, fry it, roast it – just don’t cook the life out of its spears.

Here’s my cauliflower favorites of the moment, drawing inspirations from Kerala, India, to Buffalo:

Smoked cauliflower Manchurian from Southern Junction

27 Chandler St.; 716-804-4443; southernjunction.square.site.

Buffalo’s purveyor of Indian-influenced Texas barbecue marries smoked cauliflower to a popular dish created by Chinese cooks in India, cauliflower Manchurian. Florets perfumed with oak are dipped in gluten-free chickpea flour, fried and then tossed in a spicy-sweet glaze, with pickled onions and cilantro ($6 per pint).

Fried cauliflower wrap from Pita Place

412 Evans St., Amherst; 716-634-7482; thepitaplacebuffalo.com.

Bare naked cauliflower, when fried, takes on a nuttiness that rivals fellow vegan sandwich filler falafel for satisfaction. Fried cauliflower, rolled in pita bread with salad fixings, blessed with an essential lemony tahini sauce, is a handful of healthy fun ($9.99).

Cauliflower taco from Dirty Bird Chicken n' Waffles

6004 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls; 716-564-7161.

The fried chicken specialist offers a worthy vegetable detour that can also be vegan. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, fried, with fresh slaw, shredded cheddar and spicy mayonnaise boom-boom sauce mean you might even not miss meat ($4, $12 for two plus fries).

Cornmeal-crusted cauliflower from Community Beer Works

520 7th St.; 716-388-2664; communitybeerworks.com.

Among the brewery taproom menu’s nibble-worthy fried food cavalcade, a generous helping of florets, tossed in cornmeal and fried, is a crunchier cauliflower option. Served with blue cheese and hot sauce, it’s also gluten-free ($9).

Tempura Buffalo cauliflower from Patina 250

250 Delaware Ave.; 716-290-0600; patinagroup.com.

How fancy can fried cauliflower get? Settle in at the Patina 250 bar for a martini and an order of cauliflower. Tempura’s lightness holds up to a dash of medium hot sauce, served with blue cheese dressing and dainty celery curls ($13).

Roasted cauliflower and shishito taco from Casa Azul

191 Allen St.; 716-331-3869; casaazulbuffalo.com.

Amid a selection of vegetable tacos, the roasted cauliflower stands out for the caramel sweetness coaxed out of the vegetable, set against the warmth of roasted chile. Housemade salsa taquera, sesame seeds and cilantro round out another vegan winner ($14 for three).

Buffalo cauliflower from Bandana’s

930 Lake Road, Youngstown; 716-745-1010.

I’m not certain how Rob Kudel gets his cauliflower crispy so it stays crispy, but whatever it is has me ordering this dish whenever I stop by. The menu calls it “kettle fried,” which may be a clue. Tossed in medium hot sauce, it’s served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery ($10.75).

Cauliflower gratin from DiTondo

370 Seneca St.; ditondo1904.com.

This restaurant is currently closed pending transition to dinner service, but there’s reason to believe we’ll see this dish again. Carefully roasted cauliflower barely glossed with cream, accented with chopped hardboiled egg, parsley and anchovy, applied with restraint, serving only to accentuate its natural sweetness ($8).