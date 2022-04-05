Birria – a stew from Jalisco, Mexico – is goat simmered with chiles, spices and herbs until the meat is fork-tender in a brick-red broth. Los Angeleno taqueros added beef to the meat choices. Stuffed into tacos with melty cheese, fried crisp in birria fat, and the quesabirria taco was born.

Served with a cup of the intense birria broth for dunking, a Mexican French dip if you will, the quesabirria con consommé became an internet sensation by 2018. This was a taco with a built-in dramatic arc made for Instagram video: the plunge-and-bite ritual.

In 2020, Cheektowaga’s Taqueria los Mayas started selling quesabirria in beef and chicken, quietly, without listing it on the menu.

Today, it’s still not listed. They’ll happily sell it to you, though, as a glance around any dinner crowd shows. So will a dozen other places in town, if you count recurring specials. Here are my favorites.

Taqueria los Mayas

3525 Genesee St., Cheektowaga; 716-906-3730; taqueria-los-mayas.com.

Regulars know to just show up, since the phone line can get overloaded. They also know to ask for birria con consommé in chicken or beef ($18.99/three with rice).

Notable for two reasons: Housemade tortillas are crisped carefully on the griddle. Then the soups, in this case actual birrias, or stews, with tender meat, are dynamite by themselves. Green chile and cilantro bolsters the chicken version, while the inky beef broth hums with red chiles, clove and other spices.

. . .

Maizal Mexican Kitchen and Mezcaleria

4840 N. French Road, East Amherst; 716-428-5683; maizalmexicankitchen.com.

Beef quesabirria at Leonel Rosario’s temple to mole, mezcal and other Oaxacan glories arrive crisp-edged and ready for dunking. They’re flagrantly cheesy, meant as a compliment, with laces of golden-brown griddle-caramelized queso ($13.99/three) that soften in the vibrant broth. Birria in egg-roll form ($9) gets its own cup of fun.

. . .

D.A. Taste

141 Abbott Road; 716-348-8867; facebook.com/D.A.TASTES.

The sign says Jacobi’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, but that’s not why the parking lot is full. People are waiting for tacos.

Some for classic crossover cuts like the Philly steak, Nashville fried chicken and the blackened lobster and shrimp tacos ($6). Others for birria tacos in chicken and beef ($5/one, $12/three). The meat is well-spiced and the beef dipping broth puts it in another gear, though a 1-ounce cup for six quesobirria tacos is sparse, and pale tacos could have used more griddle time.

. . .

Left Coast Taco

54 Elm St., East Aurora; 716-805-7724; leftcoasttacoea.com.

Put the address into your map app or you’ll end up at the old place. This location is so fresh, phone map directories haven’t updated yet. Once there, you can order tacos and more at the bar, along with tequila, which is another improvement. The soup is worth drinking right off, and the plentiful beef birria ($10/two) inside griddled crispy tortillas made a dunking good impression.

. . .

Taqueria El Charro

7101 Packard Road, Town of Niagara; 716-299-0778; taqueriaelcharro.com.

A new taqueria just off Niagara Falls Boulevard, a mile from Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, does a brisk burrito business and offers a dozen types of tacos. So birria ($13.99) isn’t a big departure, though unlike other tacos it’s ordered as a meal, with rice and beans. Its dunking consommé was light on meat, but the tacos sure weren’t.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

