Gusto guide: Andrew Galarneau's favorite fried chicken sandwiches in WNY

Not so long ago, fried chicken sandwiches were largely the province of chicken specialists and fast-food drive-thrus.

That was before this century’s era of American culinary ferment kicked off. Fueled by a million Food Network-driven dreams, and social media adepts who make sure no new sensation remains a secret for long, the race to develop a better fried chicken sandwich began in earnest a decade ago.

In Buffalo, my favorites range from straightforward, old-school approaches like the beer-battered bird with honey mustard at Wiechec’s Lounge to the Asian-leaning sriracha aioli and Napa slaw jazzing up the Mansard’s offering.

That said, the fried chicken sandwich flock is too vast for me not to miss some boffo birds on a bun. If you’d like, fill me in at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Toutant

437 Ellicott St.; 716-342-2901; toutantbuffalo.com.

The city’s best Nashville treatment, using chicken thighs, served on white bread baked with pickle brine instead of water. What makes the sauce so compelling, besides the heady roller coaster of fire and sweetness, is the fact it’s based on rendered chicken fat, and maybe a little pork fat, too. Served with housemade pickle ($19).

Dirty Bird

6004 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls; 716-564-7161; facebook.com/dirtybirdbuffalo.

Dirty Bird's chicken and waffles won Taste of Buffalo honors last year, but the Boss chicken sandwich ($13.99) is also worth a minor detour off the interstate on the way to Niagara Falls. Boasting regular or Nashville-dipped chicken, slaw and pickles on a buttered sesame roll, it's better than any competitors closer to the tourist zone at Niagara Falls State Park.

Wiechec’s Lounge

1748 Clinton St.; 716-823-2828; facebook.com/Wiechecs.

The beer-battered chicken sandwich with honey mustard ($8.50) is another plate where this Kaisertown kitchen punches out of its weight class. The coating might seem odd, but this fish fry destination has beer batter beat.

Matty Matheson’s Meat + Three

465 Central Ave., Fort Erie, Ont.; 905-871-3111; mattymathesonsmeatandthree.com.

Get a taste of the irrepressible Toronto chef's cooking with a formidably craggy Nashville chicken sandwich that's worth the whole rigmarole of crossing the border. Served with potato tots (about $13 U.S.).

Hoak’s

4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg; 716-627-4570; hoaksrestaurant.com.

Watch the waves whip along the shore and destroy an Original Buffalo Chicken Style sandwich ($15), served with a side of blue cheese dressing. Budget-conscious diners often make a lunch for two out of the expansive chicken landscape, served on a hilariously normal-sized bun.

The Mansard

3365 Abbott Road, Orchard Park; 716-828-1115; themansard.com.

Buttermilk-brined chicken on a toasted sesame roll is a good start. Then comes a welcome kick from sriracha aioli, tangy Napa slaw and pickled peppers that add a welcome vegetal dimension to the crunch factor, served with house-cut fries ($15).

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main St., Williamsville; 716-650-4080; britesmithbrewing.com.

Here’s what you get when an Oliver’s executive chef executes a crispy chicken sandwich: a curveball on a bun. Buttermilk fried chicken, tomato gastrique, deviled egg yolk spread, lettuce and red onion, served with house-cut fries ($19).

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda; 716-322-5933; findfranknow.com.

Once again, the Tonawanda sandwich and fries specialist is worth mentioning for a handheld meal that is not, in fact, a hot dog. Consider Frank fried chicken sandwiches ($11) in Nashville chicken, with slaw and housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and the Joker, just buttermilk fried with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and fancy mayonnaise.

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Road, Clarence; 716-580-7872; thislittlepigeats.com.

Crispy fried chicken thigh, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, housemade pickles on a housemade roll sets Jeff Cooke's Chicken BLT apart, served with house-cut fries or a side salad ($18). It's a sandwich and fries combo that can’t be beat, since the house fries get dusted with dill and malt vinegar powder.

Hen House

200 Main St., City of Tonawanda; 716-694-6317; facebook.com/henhousebuffalo.

Compelling double-tender sandwiches based on impeccably fried chicken put this spot on the list. The Hot Hen ($10), with slaw, pickles and jacked-up mayonnaise, is available plain or in a spectrum of heats. One bite justifies your decision to treat yourself.

Juicy Burger Bar

1 Buffalo St., Hamburg; 716-648-3200; juicyburgerbar.com.

The peppercorn fried chicken sandwich ($16) – a zippy fried filet criss-crossed with bacon between Belgian waffles – is every bit the no-holds-barred flavor riot you might suspect. Close second: Valley Girl ($14.50), with cheddar and ranch dressing (in its proper role).

Munch Buffalo at Froth Brewing

700 Military Road; 716-334-2599; munchbuffalo.com.

The Spicy Motha Clucker’s charms include pickle-brined chicken breast, tossed in A.J. Giordano's smoky-spicy Nashville sauce, stacked with coleslaw, dill pickles, on a toasted brioche roll. Served with housemade potato chips ($17).