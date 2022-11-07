 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gusto food gift guide: what I'd bring, mail, or bestow this holiday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Here's what I'd bring to a holiday gathering, send to a friend, or bestow upon an otherwise ungiftable person.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unique artist-chef dinner on tap at Asbury Hall

Unique artist-chef dinner on tap at Asbury Hall

Eight artists selected by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center were teamed with eight creative local chefs to develop dishes reflecting the artist’s sensibilities through the chef’s prism, creating a shared palette aimed to provoke and please palates.

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel pays tribute to singer after his death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News