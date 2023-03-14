The post-pandemic lunch landscape in downtown Buffalo might lack the bustle of years past, when full offices increased downtown traffic.

The upside is that it’s easier than ever to escape your cubicle farm to find swift sustenance and an escape, however brief, from the midday mundane. The city core boasts choices you might not have cottoned onto. Plus solid veterans that soldier on, proving that some things do yet persist. Most make online ordering easy as pie.

Here’s some of my favorites, old and new, worth visiting just to get up from your desk and see what the luncheonettes are slinging lately.

Flint

40 Fountain Plaza; 716-463-6100; flintbuffalo.com.

This sleeper downtown lunch destination is hidden inside the office block next to Fountain Plaza. Persist in exploration, and your reward is outstanding housemade baked goods, including seasonal specials, and a broad-spectrum coffee program. Daily draws include soulful all-day breakfast sandwiches like crispy potato rosti, scrambled eggs and garlic yogurt on housemade brioche ($8), or a housemade biscuit ($9.50) stuffed with eggs, housemade sausage, cheddar, butter and hot honey.

. . .

Hearth + Press

665 Main St.; 716-262-0866; hearthandpress.com.

Reliable Neapolitan-style pies, with bubbly, subtly charred corniciones have made Peter Eid’s spot a mainstay for office workers and theatergoers. My usuals are the Calabrese ($20), of fresh mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, and a shower of parmesan, and the Calabrian wings. The pizza oven’s fierce heat produces the rare baked wing I’ve ordered twice, best dressed with rousing Italian chile. Gluten-free pies are available (add $4).

. . .

Public Espresso and Coffee

391 Washington St.; 716-367-9971; publicespresso.com.

One of the classiest downtown perches for the laptop set, the Hotel @ the Lafayette space boasts soaring ceilings, gorgeous light through vast windows, and custom art, including work by barista-artists Adam Pressley and Jack Quon. Brioche doughnuts ($2.50) in seasonal flavors, and airy, eggy crullers ($3) are among the city’s best.

. . .

Sue’s N.Y. Deli

598 Main St.; 716-855-1216; suesnydeli.com.

This longtime soup, salad and sandwich standby has moved to new digs at Main and Chippewa, but the same people are making the same spinach and feta egg sandwiches ($5.25), and tuna veggie pockets with Sue’s celebrated sprouts and miso dressing ($10.25 to $13.25).

. . .

Rakhapura Restaurant

302 Main St.; 716-856-0508; rakhapurarestaurant.com.

Alton Brown said that everyone within a day’s drive of Rakhapura should make the trip to sample its ginger salad, tea leaf salad, green papaya salad, Shan chicken noodles and other Burmese and Thai delights. I agree. It also puts sushi, soup and a bevy of vegan and vegetarian choices a samosa’s throw from the Main Street trolley tracks and Cathedral Park.

. . .

The Flaming Fish

535 Main St.; 716-322-5480; theflamingfish.com.

The fried seafood specialist has plenty to contribute to the lunchtime menu. Lenten observants will find a school of choices for their seaward-leaning lunches. Consider a pair of pico-de-gallo-topped Bama Mama fish tacos ($9) to the fish hoagie ($18) with onions, peppers and American cheese on a Costanzo’s roll, or a house-breaded fried shrimp dinner ($18).

. . .

52 W. Chippewa St., 716-755-8255.

The blue-collar Bacchus spinoff next door delivers crispy chicken katsu sandwiches ($12) dressed with shredded cabbage and okonomiyaki sauce, and hot-smoked salmon filet sandwiches ($12) with apple slaw and creamy dill sauce. Then there’s rotisserie chicken ($16 for a half, with rolls and two sides), and preposterously enough, the one quinoa salad ($5) to rule them all.

. . .

K Dara Noodle Bar

110 Pearl St., 716-939-2002; kdara.net.

Kaydara Noodle Bar, reborn as K Dara, ought to interest more adventurous lunchers, with its Thousand Degree Broccoli ($7), stir-fried with several chile afterburners, and thick wheat noodles ($15) with chicken in two-alarm chile broth. Order stir-fries with fat udon noodles or atop crispy fried egg pasta nests. Or have a steaming bowl of pho, Vietnamese-style beef broth with rice noodles and thinly sliced raw beef that cooks as you stir.

. . .

More good places:

Eddie Brady's, 97 Genesee St., 716-854-7017, eddiebradys.com.

Ted’s Hot Dogs, 124 W. Chippewa St., 716-247-5314, tedshotdogs.com.

City Fare Cafe, 483 Main St., 716-907-5600, facebook.com/cityfarebflo.

Casa di Pizza, 11 E. Mohawk St., 716-883-8200, casadipizza.com.

Gino & Joe’s Pizza, 400 Main St., 716-303-3463, ginojoespizza.com.