Your mother was right: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Jump-starting your digestion with a dose of fiber helps lower your cholesterol, supplying fuel your corporate form will need on those days when you have many miles to go before you sleep.

Here’s an assortment of my favorites and reader nominations, ranging from the straight-up bacon egg and cheese with hash brown at Elmwood Market to the finessed spicy glory of the Hot Breakfast Hoagie, on a roll made from house-ground flour at Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe.

As ever, let me know what I missed at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

402 Connecticut St.; 716-980-5623; breadhive.com.

The worker-owned cooperative bakery has developed a following for its dough skills, including breakfast sandwiches available on toast, bagel, or get this – pretzel. BreadHive slays with housemade pork sausage, egg, and cheddar, butter, and maple syrup (The Aaliyah, $5.75, named after the singer, like all its sandwiches). But its signal achievement might be The Shania ($4.75) a vegan stunner of turmeric tempeh-tofu scramble, roasted peppers and onions.

712 E. Market St., Niagara Falls; 716-282-0644.

Neighbors set their alarms to start filling up this breakfast spot in the Niagara Falls City Market off Pine Avenue before seats run out. Their motivations include a double-fisted breakfast sandwich on fresh, griddled DiCamillo's, for $6.48. That’s bacon or ham or sausage, egg, cheese, and a splash of Frank’s Red Hot. Folks avoiding animals go for the roasted vegetable version ($5.56).

22 Main St., Hamburg; 716-648-0022; grangecommunitykitchen.com.

For a breakfast to remember, try the croissant, egg, and cheese, or the biscuit split and stacked with sausage, egg, cheese and charred pepper mayonnaise (both $11).

4236 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park; 716-217-4100; grangeoutpost.com.

The Bodega ($10), egg, cheese, and better-than-average bacon on brioche, is worth a stop by itself. Make it into an all-day meal by adding Grange Outpost’s first-in-class hash browns ($6.50) with Meyer lemon dill sour cream.

40 Fountain Plaza; 716-463-6100; flintbuffalo.com.

A hash brown on a breakfast sandwich is good. A rosti, that’s better. The Swiss-German potato pancake adds more spud power to your day, especially when starring in a brioche-based breakfast sandwich ($8). Egg, chile honey, and garlic yogurt make the rosti a sandwich that could become a habit.

Maybacks Deli

1598 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda; 716-835-0115.

No surprise that a revered purveyor of family survival dining – famed for its stinger sub and club sandwiches – would excel in the breakfast sandwich game. Straight up bacon, egg, and cheese ($4.99) on a pillowy hard roll, is daily habit for not a few Tonawandans.

580 South Park Ave.; 716-240-9923; 1 Seneca St.; 716-848-0496; undergroundscoffeebuffalo.com.

Funeral-home-turned café and coffee roaster knocks ‘em dead with offerings like The Colonel Francisco ($9), a toasted bagel loaded with egg, sausage, pepper jack, and a judicious application of smoky-spicy-sweet housemade apricot chipotle spread.

429 Rhode Island St.; 716-250-7724; remedyhouse.co.

Start with a housemade roll, add a scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar ($7), and you’ve got one of the tidiest, well-proportioned offerings on the list, in a coffee shop that takes the same care with its coffee beverages. At that price, I usually add prosciutto ($2), but it’s mighty fine without swine.

258 Highland Parkway; 716-364-6362; millersthumbbakery.com.

At a bakery that insists on grinding its own flour to get it right, attention to detail makes the Hot Breakfast Hoagie ($8.50) worth the price. Rolls of this caliber, where delicate crackly surface yields to airy comfort, are rare. So is the restraint with which salami, provolone, and sweet-spicy pepper relish are combined, so they can all take star turns.

44 Brayton St.; 716-884-8888; fivepointsbakery.com.

Elaborate toast plates, made of locally grown whole grain, are their own worthy detour. But the egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwiches ($8) on a Five Points bulky roll, would be a lovely breakfast before the Saturday free jazz the bakery hosts in the heart of the Five Points neighborhood.

214 Elmwood Ave.; 716-881-3881; elmwoodmarket.net.

The breakfast sandwiches at Elmwood Market have saved lives. At least that’s what their partisans say. After a visit, the potential for restorative medicine is clear. Egg, cheese, and meat is $4.99, the value buy on this list. Spend one of those bucks you saved by adding a hash brown topper ($1) for the complete experience.