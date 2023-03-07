If bread is the staff of life, made-to-order bread is the scepter.

Everyone agrees fresh bread is best. How many dedicated eaters seek out the freshest of all – bread not baked until you ask?

Here are my favorite places to hunt down these treats. Try one, and perhaps you’ll agree that among all of the bready sensations you’ve chased, there's naan better.

Clay Handi

3054 Delaware Ave.; 716-877-7797; clayhandi.com.

Explore the diversity of made-to-order bread at this Pakistani standout amid one of the most fertile foodie hunting grounds in Western New York.

. . .

Grange Community Kitchen

22 Main St., Hamburg; 716-648-0022; grangecommunitykitchen.com.

Among the things that make this Hamburg landmark my favorite restaurant in my coverage area is the baking program. From breakfast to dinner, the skilled crew of veteran dough artistes can thrill you in a variety of yeasty ways. My pick is the hummus plate, which comes with judiciously charred warm-from-the oven laffa bread.

. . .

Shalimar BBQ & Grill

224 Plaza Drive Suite A, Amherst; 716-636-0250; shalimarbbqny.com.

This Pakistani restaurant’s specialties are bread and meat. Both make their way through the infernal temperatures of the tandoori ovens before arriving at your table.

. . .

Buffalo Bakery

205 Ontario St.; 716-768-3616; buffalo-bakery.com.

With the Italian neighborhood bakeries dwindling, Riverside residents head to this mainstay, wherein a dedicated crew of Iraqi bakers turn out fresh batches the pointy-ended samoon loaves every hour or so. In between batches, ask for manakeesh, dough stretched out, topped with za’atar and olive oil, savory spiced ground beef, or mozzarella cheese, and baked to order.

. . .

Alibaba Kebab

900 William St. and 827 Military Road, Kenmore; 716-800-2222; alibaba-kebab.com.

One of the reasons this Indian takeout-focused place outgrew its original William Street location was its bread. All the kababs and tandoori chicken on the menu taste better in bread baked just for you. Also, from a sandwich engineering standpoint, the pliability of fresh naan makes it an ideal sandwich fixings straitjacket if you should find yourself needing to dine while you drive.

. . .

2693 South Park Ave., Lackawanna; 716-783-9743.

The true satisfaction of fresh bread is made manifest in this little Yemeni restaurant practically in the shadow of the basilica. Order vegetable stew and a piece of bread. The stew comes out bubbling furiously in a battered cauldron, and the crackly, faintly smoky bread is just the right thing to scoop up mouthfuls of delight.

. . .

Almandi

797 Broadway; 716-853-1090.

The best Yemeni restaurant in Buffalo has a bread game to keep up with its lamb haneeth and chargrilled whole chicken dishes.

. . .

As-Salam Diner & Kabab House

1389 Bailey Ave.; 716-725-0603; assalamkababhouse.com.

If you asked Siri to show you a 1950s-style diner staffed with the most cheerful bunch of servers around, but in Indian, you’d get As-Salam. The unflagging hospitality comes for free, but its bread is worth every cent.

. . .

Buffalo Tikka House

948 Main St.; 716-240-9324; buffalotikkahouse.com.

Right across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, this Bangladeshi Indian restaurant has been currying favor with Allentown’s naan fans for years. Look especially for the “bullet” naan, fired up with verdant heat from finely chopped fresh jalapeños.