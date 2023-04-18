Tomahawk steaks, with their jutting Neanderthal-scale bone handles, often provoke vicarious carnivore noises as servers maneuver them through crowded table airspace as carefully as a docking supertanker.

Drawing oohs and aahs with showpieces is expected, for those gaudy prices. When a dish under $10 makes you say “holy cow,” that’s another thrill level altogether.

Unless you’re fortunate enough to not count dollars dining out, that T-boneasaurus Rex is a once-a-year treat.

What sub-$10 delights can offer is to make you happy to be alive, on the regular.

Marble + Rye

112 Genesee St.; 716-853-1390; marbleandrye.net.

During happy hour 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, bar manager Megan Lee deals out one of the city’s best cocktail lineups. Backing it up is one of the most outsized deals in Buffalo noshing: $3 helpings of fried fingerling potatoes with chimichurri and crème fraîche, pakora-style vegetable fritters, or Sichuan-inspired cucumber salad with cabbage, broad beans, chili oil, peanuts and cilantro.

. . .

Fresh Catch Poke Downtown

305 Franklin St.; 716-697-7653; freshcatchpoke.co.

The downtown store has a bar serving full liquor. It also has a $2 oyster happy hour that runs 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The combination of bivalves and bourbon that gets even more attractive 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, when it’s $1.50 a throw.

. . .

Lucky Day Whiskey Bar

320 Pearl St.; 716-322-0547; luckydaywhiskeybar.com.

Hiding amid the hubbub of seven-day 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour is one of Buffalo's signal cheeseburger values of the moment. A patty of beef and bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, with American cheese is $7. For now.

. . .

Café Bar Moriarty

1652 Elmwood Ave.; 716-239-8465; moriartymeats.com.

The European influence on the café next to Buffalo's bespoke butcher shop goes deeper than exploration of Spanish, Portuguese and related dishes. It means Moriarty offers little plates under the Basque term pinxtos, the Basque term ($10 to $22), and tapas of a bite or two ($2.50), including tastes of arctic char rillette or pate de campagne, a park-centric terrine.

. . .

Family Thai

863 Tonawanda St.; 716-783-9285; familythai-restaurant.com.

150 Babcock St.; 716-322-1102.

Opening first in Riverside, then South Buffalo, Family Thai is an excellent place to get familiar with the Burmese skill with salads, called thoats. Tea leaf salad, (lahpet thoat) is the must-try vegan crunch sensation with fermented tea leaves, tomato, shredded cabbage, peanuts, sesame seeds, garlic oil and lime. Ginn thoat swaps out tea leaves for sliced pickled ginger. Other versions center crispy tofu, or pork belly. They’re $8.99.

. . .

Home Taste

3106 Delaware Ave.; 716-322-0088; hometaste88.com.

Even with housemade wrappers, the best-in-show dumplings at this Kenmore pilgrimage site bring a dozen stuffed with pork and napa cabbage or celery, steamed ($9) or fried ($9.50). Vegan salads of shredded potato in vinegar and chili oil, and celery and tofu skin ($8.50), also rate.

. . .

Waxlight Bar à Vin

27 Chandler St.; waxlightbaravin.com.

The most relentlessly creative restaurant I’ve ever encountered was recently honored with a James Beard nomination for its wine and spirits program. It also has a “Snacks” menu from $1.50 to $10 with 10 mini-adventures. Ask for expert advice on what to pair with roast chicken potato chips ($5), green curry pickled mussels ($6), or pork coppa with horseradish cream ($8).