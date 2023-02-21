Hunter S. Thompson’s hunt for the heart of the American Dream took him to Las Vegas. Charles Darwin followed clues to unlocking nature’s mysteries to the Galapagos Islands.

Looking for what made meat raffles popular, my road to Damascus ended at 2909 South Park Ave., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 898, in Lackawanna.

A communal fundraising ritual popular in Western New York, it’s also practiced in Minnesota, Connecticut, and Florida, according to meatraffles.com. There, calendars show meat raffle opportunities and their definitions. Another site, wnymeatraffles.com, also offers free listings on its calendar.

Meat raffles come in two flavors: Bring your own drinks, and drinks included, usually meaning soda and draft beer.

However, most meat raffles sell little or no food, making packing suitable foodstuffs a must for events that can stretch to three hours.

Judging from the VFW’s completely full tables, wings and pizza are a popular carry-in. Subs, assorted chips, cookies and nuts were frequent flyers, too.

My interest was piqued by numerous groups that had planned extensive spreads and wheeled them into the hall. Pinwheel pastries with sun-dried-tomato filling, baked brie en croute, and other classic Good Housekeeping type platters abounded. Dips by the dozens, battalion-scale crudite platters, cheese balls, cheese pyramids, multi-story cheese spread condos with balconies of salami, pickle and pimiento made me hungry again.

Cruising the aisles carefully, counting the number of places I wished I was sitting, it occurred to me the meat raffle spread belongs alongside Bills tailgates and Shakespeare in the Park picnics as old-school Buffalo meals reflecting community pride and even culture.

How it works

Buy tickets to get into rounds. At Post 898, on Frontier Lacrosse night, one ticket entered the holder into three rounds. The master of ceremonies called the item on the block – a bag of chicken breasts, sausage, steak, shrimp, spare ribs – and spun the wheel. (Some places use a drum they pull tickets from, or other methods of picking the winning number.)

He called the winner, triggering a healthy amount of whooping. After a few pitchers of beer, groups celebrate every bag of hot dogs claimed by one of their own like their child just hit the championship-winning basket.

Runners brought the prize to the winner, and checked their ticket to verify the win.

If it was the last of three games on the ticket, everyone else threw their useless chits in a discard basket.

What to bring

There’s always a chance you might meet the love your life at a meat raffle. Still, it’s the event’s traditional currency, the $1 bill, that truly makes it a singles event.

If you have a chance, go to the bank and get a bundle of $1 bills before the raffle. They are the currency of the event, usually at $2 per ticket. There is always a change booth, but depending on the crowd size it can run dry. At times, you may have to wait for ones to be collected and counted between rounds before getting change for your $20.

Hardcore attendees brandish dollar-wavers, the meat rally’s big foam finger. They’re wooden paint stirrers emblazoned with signs corresponding to the genus of the current raffle round, with a spring-loaded clothespin on the end to hold their twin dollar bill offerings to the sellers.

That’s why when there’s a 5-pound pork loin on the block, you may enjoy the sight of gaggles of adults waving pig-branded signs tipped with fluttering currency at circling ticket sellers like castaways marooned on a pork-free island.

What to know

Especially if you have a group of people, show up early to get in line. Wait for your chance to pay the entrance fee, then send a team to choose seats that will be your perch for the evening.

Assume every seat will be filled. Don't expect to hang your coats on extra chairs. In fact, coats might be best deposited in a car or cloakroom, since ticket sellers rush between tight rows of tables and seated people to get to the money. Coats narrow the path.

So you've got your tickets, and you've got your snacks, and you're getting thirsty.

Especially in meat raffles that make drinks part of the ticket price, it’s best to send one or more members of your party directly the long beverage lines, hopefully with empty pitchers already in hand, while other squad members scout for an appropriate seating block.

There's no way around this: If you are claustrophobic, or don't like loud noises and people shouting about strip steaks, meat raffles are not for you. It may surprise you to learn that certain vegetarians don’t mind going, to support a particular person or cause.

In the end, there is one main suggestion to remember: Carne diem.