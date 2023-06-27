Tuck away those fond memories of 24-hour restaurants with other totems of cherished pasts, between funeral mass cards and flaking newspaper clippings of faded triumphs.

Tracking down a hot meal in Buffalo after midnight had already become a much tougher hunt over the last decade. Mother’s, long a late-night savior, closes its kitchen at midnight.

Then the pandemic closed corner bar-eateries by the score, and prompted a mass exodus of restaurant workers. If you can’t find workers, the late shift is toast.

Despite the conditions, a robust array of noshworthies do remain available past midnight inside the city limits. The deepest bench – open until 4 a.m. in some cases – are pizzerias, as always a mainstay of efforts to feed Buffalonians up past their bedtime.

On Friday and Saturday nights, wee-hours wonders abound. Consider Casa Azul’s carnivore-to-vegan taco arsenal and queso fundido made from real cheese, habanero onions and candied pepitas.

House of Charm offers mac and cheese or a cheese board (with or without meat) abundant enough to knock the edge off a foursome’s hunger pangs. Or Gypsy Parlor’s beef, bean, or chicken pastelillos, and sweet potato fries.

As always, call ahead to make sure they’re open before relying on listed hours.

Thankful for the contributions of many readers, I assume this guide remains incomplete. Tell me what I missed at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

191 Allen St. (716-331-3869, casaazulbuffalo.com)

The classiest late-night menu in Allentown on Friday and Saturday. Until 11 p.m. the rest of the week. That means dark-meat chicken tacos with chicken chicharron, cod in mole amarijjo and churros with dulce de leche.

. . .

517 Washington St. (716-464-3588, houseofcharm716.com)

Every night but Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., the shot-and-a-pony specialist offers up a relatively robust lineup: grilled panini, mac and cheese, and an abbondanza of a charcuterie board.

. . .

1870 Seneca St. (716-362-8750, emergencypizzamenu.com)

Six days 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; until midnight Sunday. Spaghetti and meatball parm pizza, all the other kinds, wings, salads, fried whatnots.

. . .

376 Grant St.; 716-551-0001; thegypsyparlor.com.

Grant Street neighborhood hangout bar offers late-night menu until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. That means wings, pastelillos, sweet potato and regular fries, house salads and such.

. . .

3198 Main St. (716-579-5412)

University Heights food truck, parked in the Mobil station in the northeast corner of Main and Winspear streets, is open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, other days until midnight. Halal chicken, gyro, or falafel over rice with red (chile) and white (garlic mayonnaise) sauces. Wings, burgers, loaded fries.

. . .

94 Elmwood Ave. (716-885-0529, allentownpizza716.com)

Until 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 p.m. other nights, wings, pizza and the usual lineup are available. Plus, vegans can find vegan pizza, including the vegan Big Mac, with a “Mac sauce” base, vegan cheese, pickles, onions, vegan protein and lettuce, on a sesame seed crust.

. . .

12 Military Road (716-783-8222, hotmamascanteen.com)

Corner bar-restaurant-venue goes deep with heroes, “Mama Bomb” jumbo aracini, housemade fingers, house-cut fries, until 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and midnight Sunday.

. . .

223 Allen St.

Not just the vaunted steak sandwich, but the cheeseburger and fried bologna sandwich have made a lifesaving difference to generations of hearty Allentown partiers. Grill shuts down 2 a.m.-ish.

. . .

1010 Elmwood Ave. (716-381-9596, jackrabbitbuffalo.com)

Friday and Saturday, until 2 a.m., chicken finger subs, wings, tots, steak sandwiches and a cheesesteak hoagie on Costanzo’s roll headline a late-night card.

. . .

220 Allen St. (thehoagiestop.com)

Open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, midnight other days. Known for trays of Buffalo tots, steak nachos and a dizzying array of steak, chicken, sausage, beef link and steak-sausage hoagies.

. . .

1247 Hertel Ave. (716-877-7747, eatpapaeat.com)

Pizza, wings, calzones and more 10 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Its formidable breakfast pizza has sustained many a tailgate.

. . .

1960 Clinton St. (716-823-7876, guzzoshotspot.com)

Open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; until midnight Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday. Closed Monday. Wings, pizza, the usual suspects, and Kaisertown Deluxe, a pizza-taco mashup wherein a pizza is folded over salad and other fillings.

. . .

395 Shanley St. (716-894-0594, partnerspizzeria.com)

Delivering pizza, wings, fingers, daily fish fries, tacos, burgers and other sustenance until 4 a.m.

. . .

2141 Clinton St. (716-768-1025)

Mexican-American halal outfit serving 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Slinging wings, tacos, quesadillas, burritos and bacon cheeseburgers made with beef bacon, not pork.

. . .

2682 Bailey Ave. (716-783-8535)

Orders close at 3:25 a.m., but until then it’s open season on halal chicken over rice, samosas, fried chicken, tacos, falafel or fish rice bowls and more.