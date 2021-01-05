Grab these 9 Bills-themed playoff beers for wild-card weekend

As Buffalonians and unwavering members of the Bills Mafia, we don’t need a reason crack a cold, local beer, or dive through a table for that matter, especially when those beers are playoff-themed Buffalo Bills beers and the team is set to host its first playoff game in 25 years after winning the AFC East.
As you settle in to watch the Bills square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild-card weekend, consider reaching for any number of these Bills Mafia-approved brews as Josh Allen slings another touchdown to Stefon Diggs.
Let’s Go Pils, Community Beer Works
520 7th St. (759-4677)
A good beer with an even better name, Let’s Go Pils has become a flagship of CBW’s lineup, and a staple in my beer fridge. It’s crisp and clean, , and can be found at a tasty price point everywhere great beer is sold. Make sure you have at least one six-pack for this weekend. Available: Cans.
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo IPA, Community Beer Works
520 7th St. (759-4677)
Speaking of awesome beer names, CBW pulls no punches with its love of the Queen City with this redundantly named new IPA. Tropical fruit shines through as the beer warms, with a bitter hop finish. This will pair perfectly with the “Shout” song on repeat. Available: Cans.
Pills Mafia, Thin Man Brewery
492 Elmwood Ave. (923-4100), 4401 Transit Road (633-9630), 166 Chandler St. (393-4353)
Pills Mafia is another Bills-themed lager that has become a core brand, and another one that can usually be found at an attractive price point. It’s clean, crisp and easy drinking, and yet another staple lager you would find in my beer fridge. Available: Cans.
A Little Bit Lager Now, Hamburg Brewing
6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)
A running theme of this list, Hamburg’s new A Little Bit Lager Now, a lager brewed with Citra hops, is a clean drinking, citrusy lager with a great name. A four-pack of 16-ounce cans will be available at the brewery and fine craft beer retailers beginning Jan. 8. You can preorder now at hamburgbrewing.com/collections/beer. Available: Cans.
Beasts in the East Buffalo IPA, First Line Brewing
4906 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park (740-8621)
Beasts in the East is a juice bomb New England IPA fermented with pineapples, which pairs well with tropical hop notes. Brewed with Galaxy, Mosaic, El Dorado and Citra hops, Beasts in the East IPA will be released Jan. 7 for $20 a four-pack. Available: Cans.
Make Me Wanna Stout, Big Ditch Brewing
55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)
I wasn’t going to leave all of you dark beer lovers hanging. If you want something darker while the Bills begin their playoff push, reach for Big Ditch’s Make Me Wanna Stout, a coffee and cream stout brewed with Revolution coffee beans from Public Espresso. Look for a light roast and a creamy body. Available: Cans.
Playoff Pilsner, Resurgence Brewing
55 Chicago St. (768-6018)
The aptly titled Playoff Pilsner is a light, bready pilsner with Tettnanger, Columbus and Falconer hops, with a classic balance between sweet and bitter. At 4.4% ABV, it’s easy to enjoy a few while you cheer on the Bills for a deep playoff run. Available: Cans.
Number 17 West Coast IPA, Brickyard Brewing
436 Center St., Lewiston (754-7227)
Josh Allen – number 17 on the field, number 1 in our hearts. Brewed with El Dorado, Simcoe and Chinook hops, Number 17 IPA features a clean, dry finish with a touch of bitterness forged from years of heartbreak. This IPA also marks Brickyard’s first filtered IPA. Available: Cans.
Playoff Beard Double New England IPA, 12 Gates Brewing
80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)
This list needed a big boy, and 12 Gates Playoff Beard, an 8% ABV New England IPA, fits that bill. Featuring Waimea, Wakatu, Rakau and Amarillo hops, Playoff Beard is smooth with a heavy tropical fruit character. Grab a four-pack of cans for $16.99, or a case for $100. I love this can art as well, which was designed by 12 Gates’ Tessa Lowe. Available: Cans.