Grab these 9 Bills-themed playoff beers for wild-card weekend

As Buffalonians and unwavering members of the Bills Mafia, we don’t need a reason crack a cold, local beer, or dive through a table for that matter, especially when those beers are playoff-themed Buffalo Bills beers and the team is set to host its first playoff game in 25 years after winning the AFC East.

As you settle in to watch the Bills square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild-card weekend, consider reaching for any number of these Bills Mafia-approved brews as Josh Allen slings another touchdown to Stefon Diggs.

Let’s Go Pils, Community Beer Works

520 7th St. (759-4677)

A good beer with an even better name, Let’s Go Pils has become a flagship of CBW’s lineup, and a staple in my beer fridge. It’s crisp and clean, , and can be found at a tasty price point everywhere great beer is sold. Make sure you have at least one six-pack for this weekend. Available: Cans.

Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo IPA, Community Beer Works

520 7th St. (759-4677)