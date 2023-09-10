Pat Koch has 20 years as a professional chef under his belt, but these days he’s walking through the kitchen door with an extra-sharp sense of mission. That’s because the former country club chef cooks for the homeless and hungry at Friends of Night People, the social services center at 394 Hudson St.

Koch doesn’t mind driving by glitzy restaurants and thinking about what he could do with all the money spent there. “All the food I did was a want for someone. It wasn’t a need for people,” he said. Now “we’re not just giving customers food they want. It’s food they need.”

Last year Koch and crew fed 139,818 meals to hungry Buffalonians, aiming to give people with rough lives a taste of fine dining. Friends of Night People chefs cook to impress a clientele that will never pay.

“ ‘Why are you serving calamari? Why are you serving seafood bisque, pumpkin chowder?’ Because we have the ability to,” said Koch, who became executive chef in 2021. “We can make things very nice. And it’s things our guests won’t normally see.”

By 9 a.m., when the Friends of Night People door opens for breakfast, dozens of folks are waiting. Inside the foyer, racks of clothing and shoes, along with shelves of bread and bagels, are there for the taking. Some dawdle to make selections. Others line up to grab a tray and traverse the breakfast bar: eggs, sausage and gravy and cheesy grits with fresh fruit and yogurt. Milk, juice and coffee.

By 11 a.m., when breakfast ends, about 120 people have gotten a free bellyful to start the day.

Tackling homelessness: St. Luke's, City Mission, Salvation Army re-envision shelter services St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, Buffalo City Mission and Salvation Army are taking massive efforts to reimagine their physical space and operations that were outdated and outmoded for today's challenges.

Seven days a week, Friends of Night People offers dinner to anyone, no questions asked. Breakfast was added last year. In July, Friends of Night People served 7,207 meals.

That takes a village. Friends of Night People has more than 6,000 volunteers who take turns dishing up food prepared by nine full-time staffers, led by chefs Koch, Dwight Robinson, Vanessa Warner and Darryl Myles. With no government funding, its budget is purely community-based, from donations and foundation support.

On any given day, more than 1,000 people are trying to deal with homelessness in Erie County, said Homeless Alliance of Western New York Executive Director Kexin Ma, citing January survey data.

Friends of Night People started in 1969 when a group of clergy began providing food, medical care and other life-sustaining help to people who worked or hung out on West Chippewa. Buffalo’s red-light district was a destination for sex workers, drug dealers and their customers.

In 1983, after opening its Hudson Street site, Mayor Jimmy Griffin’s administration threatened to arrest leader the Rev. H. Victor Kane if he didn’t close. But Friends of Night People attorneys won a series of court victories, blocking City Hall’s hand. “It’s kind of cold out there,” Justice Joseph J. Ricotta observed in ruling for the shelter.

Today, with 54 years of service, Friends of Night People is one of Buffalo’s most enduring efforts to feed, clothe and care for Buffalo’s poor folks. Its endurance is entirely due to its network of corporate and individual supporters, said Patricia Krehbiel, relationship manager.

“In addition to meals served here, we make food for five other organizations, hot meals and frozen meals for guests to take for later,” she said. “Last year we served 139,818 meals, and we are well on track to surpass that number this year.” Friends of Night People also provided 46,955 pounds of fresh produce to two partner food pantries.

Breakfast was added last year because “most shelters have the people leave by 8 a.m., and they’ve nowhere to go,” Krehbiel said. “We thought breakfast would be a nice addition. It’s been very popular.”

Chef Robinson works overnights at Erie County Medical Center, then Friends of Night People four days a week. Even at 70 hours a week, “I love doing it,” he said. “Some people just need help, and I can give them a good meal for the day.”

Combining unexpected donations with staples on hand means an ever-changing menu. “The other day somebody called and asked if we could use cantaloupe, pre-cut and sealed, refrigerated,” Krehbiel said. “So we’ve been having cantaloupe quite a bit lately.”

Lining up the daily menu is like the world’s largest mystery basket cooking show for Robinson and the other cooks. “When I come in, I look in the refrigerator and see what we have, then plan my day from there,” he said. “It can’t just be plain, or basic, I have to make it look good, treat the ingredients with respect.” Chopped jalapeños snuck into the cornbread for a little sunshine to start the day.

There’s always a meat of the day. It could be turkey, ham or a wild card like bologna and onions. That said, there’s always something for vegetarians, too, or people who don’t eat pork. “Every other day I’ll make cold oats,” he said, made overnight with fruit and cinnamon. “Sometimes I’ll make rice pudding; they love that.”

If bigger-than-usual crowds arrive, it’s pancake mix time. “We always have pancake mix, so I’ll make a chocolate velvet cake out of it in sheet pans, with fruits, nuts, whatever we have,” Robinson said, “or pancakes.” Another stopgap option is pulling from the stock of heat-and-serve food in the walk-in freezer.

Given enough time, “I make biscuits, and I make them nice,” he said.

Most of his customers are regulars. “They come every day, they’re so happy, people lined up to the end of the block,” he said. “Then they tell their friends, and we have people coming from all over Buffalo.”

“A lot of our guests won’t eat without us,” said Koch. “They basically have nothing, they’re on the streets. So we are the light at the end of the tunnel. Some days we are the only nourishment they’re going to get.” For unhoused clients, “We are the only flavor profile they’ve seen in weeks or months. That means it’s got to be good.”

He doesn’t feed homeless, Koch said. “I feed guests, I feed clientele, I feed friends. I look at every night like an opening for a new restaurant. You want to impress people.”

What if publicity for Friends of Night People means even bigger crowds?

Krehbiel was nonplussed. “If somebody needs a meal, we’re going to feed them,” she said. “That’s our whole thing. No questions asked. If you come in and you’re hungry, we are going to feed you.”

More about Friends of Night People, including how to volunteer or donate, at friendsofnightpeople.com.