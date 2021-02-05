Food & Wine magazine calls Paula's Donuts best in New York State

Paula's Donuts serves the best donuts in all of New York State, according to Food & Wine magazine.

The magazine, which picked a best-in-show shop in every state, singled out Paula's cannoli donut, but added that "pretty much everything they make is worth fawning over."

Paula's first offered the cannoli donut in 2019 to raise money for Hospice, but quickly sold out.

Food & Wine described the cannoli donut's journey from that one-time special to the store's most popular variety.

"Western New York's favorite doughnut shop had a hit on their hands, selling more than 45,000 of the powdered bismarcks stuffed with cannoli-style filling, resulting in an all-hands-on-deck situation, just to meet the demand," David Landsel writes. "Lucky for us all, they brought it back, and it's now the shop's most famous offering."

