Food Truck Tuesdays are back starting July 13

Buffalo’s biggest open-air menu comes roaring back to Larkinville on July 13, with Food Truck Tuesdays set to run weekly through Aug. 31.
With 20 to 25 trucks expected for the first session, instead of 30-ish in prior editions, there will be a little more room to maneuver and relax on the Larkinville campus. The al fresco food and music series has developed quite an audience since its 2013 inaugural season.
“The nice thing about this event, and Larkin Square, is that it'll be a little bit of feeling back to normal, but also we have an amazing amount of outdoor space,” said Kayla Zemsky, Larkin project manager. “You can really spread out, you can come pick up your food and go, or you can hang out and, you know, spread out, all of that.”
One thing’s for sure: Buffalo hasn’t lost its taste for Food Truck Tuesdays.
“We have been getting, over the last month, a huge amount of email, social media and questions: Is it coming back?” Zemsky said.
Food truck rodeos are groups of food trucks that gather at a specific time and location to offer a variety of to-go food items.
“So I know that there's an appetite for it, for sure.”
Aim your wayfinder at 745 Seneca St., and look for the signs to free parking – with a new lot added off Seneca Street – or fork over $5 for a garage spot.
The nightly lineup of live music is free. Beverages and food are not. The hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Check larkinsquare.com for each week’s confirmed truck lineup.
Reasons to spend money include a lineup of Larkvinville mainstays, including Thai Me Up, Flaming Fish, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles, and Mineo & Sapio Street Eats.
What will become of Amy’s Place on Main Street is not clear at this point. But at least you can still get the Margie’s Meal (charbroiled chicken, fajita fries, tomatoes, garlic spread and hot sauce in a big, soft pita) when the Amy’s Truck parks in Larkin.
New or new-ish trucks confirmed for July 13 include Share Kitchen, from Williamsville, offering their terrific jackfruit and cauliflower vegan tacos, plus steak sliders and more.
"We're bringing food to people where they are instead of waiting for people to come to us," owner Kevin Lin said.
Sun Roll, from Kevin Lin’s Sun Cuisines in Williamsville and on Niagara Street, will have black rice sushi rolls, rice bowls of Burmese curry chicken, coconut curry chicken noodle soup and more Burmese and Thai-inspired snacks.
In other pop-up feast news, the Town of Amherst will welcome food trucks to five town parks between Veterans Canal Park on Friday, and Royal Park on Oct. 22.
The other dates are July 23 in North Forest Park, then Aug. 20 and Sept. 24 in the Senior Center at Walton Woods. All to 7 p.m.
At the inaugural event Friday, expect the Korean burger stylings of K Café, Babz BBQ out of Akron, Steaksters and grilled cheese specialist Cheesy Chick. Peri-peri chicken, bone-in chicken marinated then grilled in a racy chile sauce, makes its only Western New York appearance thanks to Mother Clucker, which also runs a seven-days-a-week peri-peri shack on Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.