Food Truck Tuesdays are back starting July 13

Buffalo’s biggest open-air menu comes roaring back to Larkinville on July 13, with Food Truck Tuesdays set to run weekly through Aug. 31.

With 20 to 25 trucks expected for the first session, instead of 30-ish in prior editions, there will be a little more room to maneuver and relax on the Larkinville campus. The al fresco food and music series has developed quite an audience since its 2013 inaugural season.

“The nice thing about this event, and Larkin Square, is that it'll be a little bit of feeling back to normal, but also we have an amazing amount of outdoor space,” said Kayla Zemsky, Larkin project manager. “You can really spread out, you can come pick up your food and go, or you can hang out and, you know, spread out, all of that.”

One thing’s for sure: Buffalo hasn’t lost its taste for Food Truck Tuesdays.

“We have been getting, over the last month, a huge amount of email, social media and questions: Is it coming back?” Zemsky said.

“So I know that there's an appetite for it, for sure.”

Aim your wayfinder at 745 Seneca St., and look for the signs to free parking – with a new lot added off Seneca Street – or fork over $5 for a garage spot.

