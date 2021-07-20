Find Flat 12 mushrooms in quiche, pastries and even mushroom coffee

In a room next door, equipped with a laboratory-like air filtration system, spores are introduced to the substrate via syringe. Then they’re moved to another room where moisture and temperature are controlled to mimic the seasonal changes that would cause the mushrooms to grow if they were in the wild.

First, the spores need a chance to thoroughly colonize the block. Little whiskers shoot out looking for food, and for company. Once the fungus has blindly, thoroughly searched out all the surrounding food and landscape, making it a single organism throughout, it’s ready to fruit.

Autumn comes fast at 37 Chandler St. Different mushrooms fruit at different times and seasons, so the climate is controlled to give the fungi the nudge they need.

Doing this in a retrofitted industrial building can be challenging, but Gianadda and his crew have stuck together and figured it out before. It helps that the three full-time employees are siblings. John Herr was the first, then his brother Judah, and Lydia bakes mushroom delights like the borek.

“This my first time being an employer, ever,” Gianadda said, so he’s not sure where spore herding will lead him in the years to come. “Right now, it feels like a family.”

