Fans hope Southern Tier gets it right at downtown brewpub replacing 716

The people of Buffalo and Southern Ontario have carried the Buffalo Sabres in their hearts, and powered the franchise with their wallets, for more than a half-century.

Today their hearts are sore, and wallets thinner. Yet Sabres fans persist, doggedly refusing to abandon hope in a relationship that has lately been, well, icy.

When Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced it was replacing sports bar 716 with a brewpub run by Southern Tier Brewing Company, it only seemed fair to let fans in on the discussion.

Here’s the arena-adjacent sports bar experience Sabres fans want:

Competent cooking

Unless restricted to game nights, a restaurant has to draw locals who just want to eat, drink and enjoy the atmosphere. If the food is better in their neighborhood tavern or restaurant, why should anyone drive downtown and find parking to get there? A few snazzy signature items are great, especially if they lure Instagram crowds.

After an initial strong showing, with a diverse menu, the quality at 716 faded. This is Buffalo: Nail the wings, weck, and fish fry, or prepare for a blizzard of boos.