Exploring world-class prosciutto at the Black Sheep

We were somewhere outside Darien near the border of Six Flags when the prosciutto began to take hold.
Mike Parkot had carved me off a couple of grams of a Mangalitsa breed hog he’d raised on his Always Something Farm in Genesee County before turning it over to Steven Gedra, chef-owner of the Black Sheep.
At his restaurant Gedra followed an ancient ritual for transforming a pig’s leg into ham whose flavor hits like a hammer of the gods.
A penny-sized morsel, melted on my tongue, produced waves of flavor. First the aroma and musky funk of aged cheese. Then, intriguingly, notes of fruit, apricot, peach, even mango, before broadening out to an umami bass note so deep I could feel it in my DNA.
It was so good, I didn’t want to take another bite. I’m not sure that’s happened before. I just wanted to take the rest with me so I could have another bite tomorrow and return to that happy place.
My eating career has introduced me to what is reputedly the world’s best cured ham, including the black-legged bellota of Spain, raised on acorn diets, and the famed Parma and San Daniele prosciuttos of Italy, as well as Benton’s ham from Tennessee, prosciutto’s New World rival.
The Black Sheep’s is just as good.
Better, if you take into account that Gedra will sell you some of that prosciutto, along with spicy salami, spreadable salami, plus cheeses, toasts and apple-ginger chutney, for the absurdly low price of $20. Before he comes to his senses, I urge you to make your way to 367 Connecticut St., and experience one more mouthful of world-class Buffalo cuisine.
Not many restaurants make their own charcuterie. No one else in Western New York has a made-in-Buffalo prosciutto war chest like Gedra’s, with vintages back to 2015. When the restaurant was reconfigured from the former Golden Key Tavern to the Black Sheep, Gedra added a curing chamber to the custom-built walk-in cooler to accommodate charcuterie production.
“They’re done in 10 to 11 months, if you cure it correctly, but the flavor keeps developing,” Gedra said. “This is kind of like a side project, not the crux of my business. It's just something I've been chasing around for a while.”
Things have been pretty bleak in the restaurant business, but Gedra and his wife and partner, Ellen, are back at it, with weekly service and Sunday brunch.
Making prosciutto requires belief in the future, that the investment in time and careful cellaring will pay off down the line. In this way, prosciutto is a prayer written in pig.
Once things start getting back to normal, Gedra said, hopefully he can order whole pigs again, and maybe add more legs to his collection, a porcine form of paying it forward.
Gedra pointed out the Germans have a saying for getting lucky, “schwein gehabt.” It literally means “have pig.”
“Look at this,” he said, holding up a slice thin enough to melt on a tongue, light shining through it like stained glass. “That means I’m doing pretty good.”
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com