Exploring world-class prosciutto at the Black Sheep

We were somewhere outside Darien near the border of Six Flags when the prosciutto began to take hold.

Mike Parkot had carved me off a couple of grams of a Mangalitsa breed hog he’d raised on his Always Something Farm in Genesee County before turning it over to Steven Gedra, chef-owner of the Black Sheep.

At his restaurant Gedra followed an ancient ritual for transforming a pig’s leg into ham whose flavor hits like a hammer of the gods.

A penny-sized morsel, melted on my tongue, produced waves of flavor. First the aroma and musky funk of aged cheese. Then, intriguingly, notes of fruit, apricot, peach, even mango, before broadening out to an umami bass note so deep I could feel it in my DNA.

It was so good, I didn’t want to take another bite. I’m not sure that’s happened before. I just wanted to take the rest with me so I could have another bite tomorrow and return to that happy place.

My eating career has introduced me to what is reputedly the world’s best cured ham, including the black-legged bellota of Spain, raised on acorn diets, and the famed Parma and San Daniele prosciuttos of Italy, as well as Benton’s ham from Tennessee, prosciutto’s New World rival.

The Black Sheep’s is just as good.