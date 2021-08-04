Exploring the state of the Western New York beer scene

But he also said it's too early to tell if the beer scene here is better off or not, especially the on-premise side of the business, explaining that "release" culture is one of the things most affected.

“While people are definitely coming back to taprooms and bars, many establishments have not reopened and may never," Ware said. "The pandemic changed one-off release culture a bit. I think new releases are now an expectation rather than something special to wait in line for. While I do not think line culture is dead, it is certainly not what it was before the pandemic. The relationship is a little different with our customers. There is an expectation of a certain quality as a whole and our customers will shop across all of our beers as long as we maintain that quality expectation.”

Pressure Drop head brewer Karl Kolbe echoes Ware’s sentiment that it is too soon to tell where things stand.

“I’m still on the fence of where the industry is,” Kolbe said. “Is it better for the consumers? Yes. There is an amazing amount of creative high-quality beer flowing through the market. Is it better for the breweries? Time will tell. It’ll be a much longer timeline to see how all this shakes out.”

