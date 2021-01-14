Erie County restaurants in orange zones can resume indoor dining - for now. Will they?

The department said its decision is based solely on the preliminary injunction that 91 restaurants won from State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak on Wednesday to prevent the state from enforcing Covid-19 restrictions. The health department made the decision after meeting with its legal counsel, county officials said.

As a result, the health department has said restaurants in Erie County will be able to offer indoor dining up to 50% capacity. They must still adhere to "yellow zone" rules, which include seating a maximum of four people per table and keeping tables a minimum of 6-feet apart.

By New York State Covid regulations, bars and restaurants will still have to close at 10 p.m. State officials said Wednesday they are keeping the 10 p.m. closing time in place and rejected pleas from local restaurant owners and other officials to lift the restriction.

"This action is only effective as long as Judge Nowak's preliminary injunction is in place. If an appellate court of law should rule differently, ECDOH will follow such new judicial order," the health department's statement said.

Also Thursday, the Cuomo administration said it will allow all restaurants in Erie County to operate under yellow zone rules while it reviews the court ruling.