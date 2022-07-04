Enjoying peace, quiet and Italian family cooking at Ripa's

One recent side effect of serving as designated eater is that seeing my name and address handwritten in Catholic school cursive now makes me hungry.

Following prospecting tips sifted from my 1 News Plaza mailbox, repeatedly turns up shining nuggets I’ve missed. Time after time, these epistles have taken me inside restaurants I had driven by ad nauseum, oversights I am grateful to repair.

When you're so old you don't buy green bananas, as the axiom goes, you make the most of rare opportunities to dine. Getting out to the car, navigating public roadways at dinnertime, and deciding what to eat can be a hassle, but it’s worth the tsuris to eat someone else's cooking.

Especially when it’s as good as Ripa’s, on the same spot in Lancaster since the 1970s. Bernard and Mary Ann Trankle, who have been married for 69 years, suggested the place. Bernard always gets the grilled fish, one of the original recipes that two generations of the Ripa family have been serving for more than a half century.

Servers cover the vast dining room with cheery hustle. Best, the top attraction that lures the Trankles has been preserved: it’s quiet. Not just bearable – velvety silent.

That makes it easy to hear the server lay out the fine points. All pasta is housemade except for the gluten-free spaghetti. All of the pastas and most of the entrees can be ordered in half helpings for people with lighter appetites, or for the table to taste. Dinners come with choices of soup or salad, potato or pasta, plus bread and butter.

Appetizer standouts include jumbo shrimp ($13 for two), stuffed with a crabmeat mixture, crispy skinned after a fryer bath so you can crunch the whole thing. It’s one of the Ripa family’s original spins on classic dishes, scattered throughout its menu.

We also demolished an onion block ($12), another Ripa’s specialty. It’s a jumble of fresh-cut onion rings fried into a loaf shape. It comes apart easily at a fork’s touch, yielding surprisingly ungreasy onion ringlets, for dipping in the accompanying onion buttermilk dressing.

Clams casino ($15) start out as whole clams, shucked and topped with bread crumbs, bell pepper, and bacon. Lighter meals include a grilled romaine heart with 6-ounce broiled fish, topped with grated Parmesan ($18)

Pasta holds a place of pride here, as befitting a kitchen that fashions its own noodles. Roseann’s gnocchi – potato dumplings in meat sauce or marinara ($15/$21) – are tender bites firmed up enough to present a lightweight chew. Linguine with clams ($19/$25) are still made with real whole clams in the shell and served with white or red sauce.

Rigatoni marchigiane ($16/$23) won my heart with its heartiness. Riga’s housemade extruded pasta served with brothy simmered escarole, Italian sausage and cannellini beans, then finished with grated pecorino romano. Sauce sticks better to fresh pasta, making it easier to hoover without spilling a precious drop.

Char-broiled pork chops are another destination dish at Ripa’s. The bone-in loin chops are cut thick ($19/$28), grilled and served on a sizzle platter. Heads up: If you order the singular of these properly respected pork powerhouses, you'll likely wish you had ordered the second. There's always tomorrow to think of.

Bernard’s pick, char-broiled fish ($18/24), is not quite like the fish specials elsewhere. Filets are marinated, then char-broiled in a breadcrumb parka that gets judiciously toasted on the grill. In glorious retro style, it even comes with a paper cup of sherbet, a sunset on the plate, besides the obligatory vegetable of the day.

Chicken Francaise ($17/$23) at Ripa’s is textbook. Chicken cutlets are dipped in egg and cheese batter, pan fried, and sauced with lemon, butter, sherry and capers. Eggplant gets the dip and saute before getting baked into eggplant parmigiana ($16/$21), with mozzarella and lashings of marinara. The result is one of the more remarkable local Italian eggplant dishes.

Another sentimental choice was French onion chicken ($17/$23), chicken breast sauteed in sherry, caramelized onions, piled atop angel hair pasta, then covered in mozzarella and Swiss cheeses, and fired in a hot oven.

Among the sandwiches, Italian Reuben (cappicolla, sauteed greens, provolone grilled on sourdough, $14) and tenderloin steak (sliced tenderloin, greens, provolone on garlic-butter-toasted kaiser roll, $20) stood out.

Pre-review research showed that three dishes that impressed me thrilled my predecessor at Ripa’s last review, in 1991. In the restaurant world, that level of consistency deserves a medal.

Fairly or not, restaurants catering to seniors have a reputation for stuffiness. There’s another side to the story. Places like Ripa’s can also help you find a rare commodity: great food at a table where you can hear the quiet person down at the end.

That’s precious to more than just AARP card holders. At any age, if you're seeking peace, as well as peas and macaroni, don't fear the Ripa’s.

Ripa’s

4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster (716-684-2418, ripas.com)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Prices: appetizers, $11-$15; sandwiches, $12-$20; entrees, $14-$37.

Ambiance: library with dining.

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: spaghetti, broiled cod.

Outdoor dining: no

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

