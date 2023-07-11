Just off the busy Elmwood Avenue is a tucked-away commercial district, where the shopping is small, local and sustainable.

Dubbed “Little Soho” by locals for its creative small businesses, the block of Lexington Avenue between Ashland and Elmwood avenues is a collection of small businesses run by artists and restaurateurs – where you can eat, drink and shop all afternoon without venturing more than a couple of hundred feet. (It’s also the original home of the Lexington Co-op before it moved a half-mile away on Elmwood Avenue.)

“It’s just a diverse group of shops [and] restaurants. It’s a shopping experience,” said Stephanie Robb, owner of Turnstyle Designs, an Ashland Avenue boutique.

Tracey Wei, owner of zero waste shop Little Salmon on Lexington Avenue calls the neighborhood a “slice of heaven” because of its walkability and lively (but not rowdy) Saturday crowds who frequent the boutiques and restaurants.

Stop by the neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15 for the fourth “The Arts on Lexington Ave” festival organized by Wild Things. More than 10 artisan vendors will set up on the neighborhood sidewalks, selling jewelry, paintings and other handmade goods.

It’s a tiny neighborhood to traverse and is doable in an afternoon, but just because it’s small doesn’t mean its selection isn’t mighty. Below are some ideas of how to spend a day on Lexington Avenue.

Grab a pastry

Begin the day at the quaint Farm Shop, 235B Lexington Ave., where you’ll find a seasonal selection of Butter Block pastries and produce, meat, frozen foods, homemade jam, cold beverages and other items sourced from local farms. You’ll also likely be greeted by a sleepy golden retriever named Eli, who hangs out at the entrance baking in the sun.

Shop local

Swing by Turnstyle Designs – the women’s clothing and jewelry boutique located at 298 Ashland Ave., in a former clock manufacturing building with striking round windows – to browse Robb’s collection of comfortable apparel, colorful accessories and original jewelry. Robb sells her own jewelry designs at the store along with jewelry and handmade goods by other local artists, including Colleen Tomlinson, who also works at the store.

Cross Ashland Avenue to check out Little Salmon (230 Lexington Ave.), a zero waste shop that stocks reusable, refillable and biodegradable lifestyle products, such as cleaning supplies, makeup and soap. Tracey Wei opened the store in 2021 to provide a resource for conscious consumers to generate less waste when buying necessities. Customers often return with glass bottles to refill their shampoo, conditioner and skin care products from Wei’s wholesale supply, cutting down on unnecessary plastic waste. (Relle Organic Salon, 218 Lexington Ave., also sells organic hair products.)

Wild Things (224 Lexington Ave.) has anchored the Lexington Avenue commercial district for the last 35 years at its sunny space. Its customer base is loyal, according to longtime employee Paula Connors. Wild Things sells the work of more than 30 local artists. Browse the boutique’s diverse and eclectic array of locally produced jewelry, ceramics, stained glass and fine artwork at a range of price points. Look for handmade ceramic mugs decorated in mountain motifs by local artist Sam Schnell and dainty, woodland-inspired jewelry by artist Sarah Kieffer. “We have something unique happening here. We’re, I think, iconic in the neighborhood,” Connors said.

Get a bite to eat

Two popular restaurants face each other on Lexington Avenue.

The Place (229 Lexington Ave.) has been feeding locals for decades. Find a seat around a fire pit on the patio, under the heat lamp on the porch or inside the restaurant’s dim, homey dining room and browse the tavern menu. Mac and cheese is served hot on a sizzling skillet. You’ll find Buffalo classics on the menu, such as beef on weck and chicken wings. Return in the winter for a festive Tom and Jerry cocktail in a branded mug, which you get to keep.

Or try Kuni’s (226 Lexington Ave.), a small, well-respected authentic Japanese restaurant known for its fresh sushi, sashimi and sake. The restaurant is back open for dine-in and takeout under new ownership following the retirement of Chef Kuni Sato after more than 25 years of service. Longtime Kuni’s chef Thaviesak Nachampassak now owns the restaurant and is committed to continuing Sato’s legacy and keeping Kuni’s exactly the same as it has always been, according to Joseph and Sadako “Sadie” Leta, who work with Kuni's and run the food blog Buffalo Food Otaku.